Weekly horoscope: October 10 – October 16

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Take a breather. Your body is almost begging you to leave adrenaline-pumping activities and pulse-racing assignments alone. On the flip side, it won’t hurt to get busy with some pamper-time or your neglected journal.

Lucky numbers 3, 11, 42

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

What’s good for your peace of mind, Taurus, is not necessarily ideal for others in your household, workspace or general environment. Monetary changes mean you can look at a decent deposit or big purchase.

Lucky numbers 17, 20, 33

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

The big reveal involves something you won’t be expecting, someone you had zero connection with, or a situation that appears out of the blue. Things look up with a joint investment, family loan, or that friendly handshake.

Lucky numbers 1, 13, 45

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Watch that tempers don’t flare when family members come together, co-workers show up or an organisation doesn’t produce the goods. Does a staycation house-mind or maybe an island holiday sound tempting?

Lucky numbers 6, 12, 32

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Is a solo getaway bubbling, Leo? Your Lion nomad is triggered to pack a bag or three and hit the great outdoors, or simply drive minus a planned destination. That health or body issue finds an enduring solution.

Lucky numbers 14, 18, 19

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Take particular note of the unusual bit of info connected to a distant relative, dating profile or piece of property. Remember those promised invitations that never came, Virgo? Well, lock them in for Saturday.

Lucky numbers 5, 22, 29

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Unsure of where you stand, Libra? Let your feelings settle before spilling them to contrary loved ones, your persistent partner or a caught-out colleague. Sunday shows no shortage of indulgence options or fun events.

Lucky numbers 30, 34, 38

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Clearly, Scorpio, if you aren’t receiving regular kisses from your current beau, are sensing it’s unrequited from a love target or have been counting fewer likes online, try elsewhere. A work connection advances your income.

Lucky numbers 3, 16, 26

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Here’s an urgent wake-up call. If your relationship-career balance is out of whack, Sagittarius, put in some work asap. As long as most of your family or street are on board, let the renovations begin.

Lucky numbers 27, 37, 41

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Are you seeking security, Capricorn, but not prepared to give up work-from-home privileges, set up a better savings plan or rev up your savings? Listen to Monday’s sound advice. And is it a ‘yes’ to breakfast in bed?

Lucky numbers 4, 41, 44

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Amid your stream of acquaintances are maybe five individuals you can class as true friends. Tag them to seriously support your latest endeavour, situationship or move. Your wallet gets a worthy workout, and with zero regrets.

Lucky numbers 15, 35, 40

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Being transparent isn’t so easy when your emotional waters are muddied. Despite this, Pisces, it’ll pay to let your feelings rise to the surface before Wednesday. A loved one drops everything to help you for a change.

Lucky numbers 8, 28, 31

