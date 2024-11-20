Weekly horoscope: November 14 – November 20

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Hopefully, you know by now that people won’t simply drop at your feet to match your wishes, Aries. That is unless, of course, you give a little back in the process. Your practised pitch lands you the job or the sale.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 10

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Being a stickler for what goes where and who does what, Taurus, makes Saturday’s schedule a struggle. Tying up loose ends with someone shady allows dialogue with a more salubrious individual.

Lucky numbers 3, 18, 28

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Why fight feelings that could heal a shattered place in your heart? Acknowledge the pain, Gemini, and function in a new-and-improved fashion. You’re reassured that a financial glitch, lost deposit or double-booking is sorted.

Lucky numbers 15, 33, 40

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

If something someone says or does raises an issue for you on Monday, resort back to what you know to be true. Let your sensible side take precedence when a big buy comes in many shapes and sizes.

Lucky numbers 13, 17, 27

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Pride beware. Drop your guard, Leo, and dress up for a planned celebration, dress down for that essential activity or disrobe for a pampering session. Embrace your sudden feelings for a friend or newbie.

Lucky numbers 8, 19, 21

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Putting your hand up to complete a home project, join that clean-up crew, or sign up for an extra job could be an indirect dollar-builder. Heed those home truths, Virgo, when figuring out your love-life.

Lucky numbers 20, 30, 45

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Trying to avoid giving away too much too soon? With so much grace attached to your sign, Libra, it won’t be difficult to flirt with flavour while still smiling innocently. Is it time to breathe new life into a past passion?

Lucky numbers 14, 25, 29

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

It’s a stream of successes, Scorpio, as you finally read health results, reconnect with relatives and re-establish yourself in a lovely location. Discounted car rental, home entertainment or gym fees are on offer.

Lucky numbers 12, 34, 37

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

There’s no time like Thursday to team up with loved ones, work colleagues or community members to get a task done that benefits your bank balance. Wearing your heart on your sleeve may work this time.

Lucky numbers 2, 6, 22

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Contemplating breaking away from what you know deep down is not your fit, bogging you down or hardly nourishing your soul? Help is on the way, Capricorn. A dark cash-cloud lifts once that money is mobilised.

Lucky numbers 11, 23, 39

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Up for an exciting challenge, Aquarius? It’s green lights all the way as you embark on a new chapter with immediate family in tow. The vibe between you and an online connection might just translate into real life.

Lucky numbers 41, 42, 44

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Say it like it is, Pisces. A topic that’s been taboo for years finally rears its head at a family reunion, grand opening or farewell dinner. A life-changing monetary or residential decision is locked in.

Lucky numbers 4, 26, 35

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings