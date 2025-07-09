Aries

March 21 – April 20

Looking for love, Aries? Try broadening your search-curve to maximise suitable suitors. Sure, they might reside elsewhere, but they could be big box-tickers. Changing jobs, landing a property or creating a work of art is liberating.

Lucky numbers 3, 8, 10

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

When faced with a steamy attraction, genuine financial offer or impossible teen, Taurus, you know what you are worth or how to respond. You might want to come up with a more comfortable venue for the family get-together.

Lucky numbers 20, 44, 45

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

It’s not your default trait to be vulnerable, Gemini, but Tuesday asks you to reveal your raw feelings when faced with a serious relationship opportunity, family choice or domestic decision. Picnic or party for a sensual showcase?

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 34

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You won’t need to shift from your ‘family-first’ mantra, Cancer, because providing what they need and keeping yourself satisfied can work in unison. Decent savings on your mortgage, rent or shopping are locked in.

Lucky numbers 11, 19, 23

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Let your leadership side out to play, Leo, with extra options hitting the inbox, climbing that ambitious ladder not being so ominous, or reinventing your talents being simpler than you thought. An admirer holds important information.

Lucky numbers 30, 42, 43

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Why hold back, Virgo, when the coast is clear to begin a lucrative project, renegotiate for a rent reduction, or progress with your next production? A mash-up of emotional outpourings ends with a group hug.

Lucky numbers 2, 12, 35

Libra

September 24 – October 23

When a co-worker or renovating relative wants a favour, Libra, take into account the fallout if you reject their request. On the flip side, consider what they could do in return. Are you pitching for your place in a performance?

Lucky numbers 6, 17, 36

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

With your relationship zone revving up, Scorpio, sign-up to some more stylish dating sites, add a little extra to your significant relationship, or put more panache into a past partnership. Bring something new to a well-paid position.

Lucky numbers 5, 21, 26

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Are you looking for more stimulating activities? You won’t have to go much further than your neighbours next-door, a local workshop, or an online group. A meeting brings you closer to a financial goal or your next relationship chapter.

Lucky numbers 20, 28, 33

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Here you go again, Capricorn, stepping up to the ‘responsibility plate’ when you can easily let someone else drive this one home. A reservation for two could be the kick-off to lasting love or a salute to super success.

Lucky numbers 4, 37, 38

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Acting out how you feel won’t wash with your special someone. If taking things next level is your desire, you need to spill your feelings asap. Don’t underestimate your ability to entertain your colleagues or the kiddies.

Lucky numbers 9, 32, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

After a conversation, Pisces, you’re ready to see certain family members again, get back to steering your financial ship, or adapt to relating more productively with your partner. Saturday’s theme is dress-down and bring a plate.

Lucky numbers 16, 27, 42

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

