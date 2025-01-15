Weekly horoscope: January 9 – January 15

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Are you bumping up against roadblocks no matter which way you turn? Bring on Monday, Aries, when someone shares information and a clear path to your goal is revealed. Don’t dismiss a loved one’s feelings.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 8

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

When someone speaks from their heart, or a project becomes dear to your heart, Taurus, check in on your own feelings and roll up your sleeves for some hard work. They are like two peas in a pod!

Lucky numbers 3, 19, 36

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Wondering why an offer isn’t a good fit? Maybe expectations are too high in this instance. Consider dropping your bar a fraction to move forward with a new job or relationship. There’s room for negotiation with a quote.

Lucky numbers 33, 40, 45

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Really feeling your feelings is your go-to, Cancer, but to keep the peace, win over an individual or commence a new chapter, keep them in the vault this time. Seize the moment to announce your news.

Lucky numbers 21, 25, 37

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Is it possible you’re looking at someone through a hazy lens? Try to leave your past where it belongs when making Friday’s crucial domestic decision. Alternative medicine or a home gym makes good sense.

Lucky numbers 41, 42, 43

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Attempt looking at things from a more objective angle, Virgo, and you could find this disagreement, conflict or muddle isn’t as bad as it seems. There’s no need to accept anything less than top-notch on Monday.

Lucky numbers 2, 9, 11

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Ready to launch a home business, your relationship status or fitness results? The fine fallout could be something you weren’t expecting – ever! Count on housemates, relatives or friends to be behind you on Saturday.

Lucky numbers 26, 29, 34

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

You might as well show it off, Scorpio. Updating your home decor, résumé or shoe selection is an ideal way to express the wonderful way you have evolved. Is that friendship developing into something more?

Lucky numbers 18, 38, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Clearly you are on the threshold of something big, Sagittarius, so why automatically block things by flipping into indecisive mode? Don’t be afraid to make a bold move with a newbie, job hunt or home loan.

Lucky numbers 5, 32, 33

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

If you’re really unfazed about a child’s behaviour, your partner’s absence or a friend’s comments, why worry about it? It’s time for a real conversation with those involved. A flood of intense joy accompanies Sunday.

Lucky numbers 13, 17, 20

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

This work buddy or love partner ‘twosome’ finally fits like a glove, so don’t look for loopholes to avoid further commitment. Clear your schedule for an interstate, overseas or unexpected visitor with money to share.

Lucky numbers 6, 14, 22

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Nothing comes close to how you felt about someone once upon a time, Pisces, but there’s no reason why you can’t get that feeling back. Your wicked sense of humour makes your posse’s week much better.

Lucky numbers 10, 27, 30

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings