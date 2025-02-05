Weekly horoscope: January 30 – February 5

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Just take one step at a time, Aries. Trying to do the whole project in one go won’t achieve the finish, appearance or efficiency you’re after. Check in with your subconscious – think if this one should be flagged as a keeper.

Lucky numbers 3, 10, 17

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Avoid dwelling on an issue you can’t control, won’t be able to fix (even with your talents), or is really none of your business. By Monday something shifts of its own volition. A financial fail morphs into a money-maker.

Lucky numbers 7, 18, 40

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Rather than daydream about a holiday, partner or job, Gemini, let them manifest in the background while you tackle those urgent tasks. Reminder – reply to that extended family member or return that interstate call.

Lucky numbers 12, 13, 45

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Is a rocky relationship, lost item or postponed road trip playing on your mind? Lock in a conversation by Tuesday, Cancer, and expect a flip. Interesting introductions could be a catalyst to better health or wealth.

Lucky numbers 22, 26, 29

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Do you believe that what you give out you get back, Leo. Then you’re more than ready for rewards capable of kicking off your current goals. Secure premises, new neighbours or funny furkids have you roaring out loud.

Lucky numbers 1, 19, 35

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Back in the groove with a work or study project, or a love relationship? It’s more likely to happen if you embrace key ideas or accept a sincere apology. Taking a different angle with a monetary matter makes good sense.

Lucky numbers 4, 8, 15

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Still doing lounge room workouts, bingeing drama series or working from home? Is it preventing you from finding your forever person or having a social life? The transformation of a familiar face is mind-blowing.

Lucky numbers 21, 34, 38

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Worrying again, Scorpio? Your sewn-in, all-or-nothing approach can be unpicked if you pull back and listen when a relative or colleague shares a different point of view. That body issue takes a turn for the better.

Lucky numbers 20, 24, 27

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

An under-cooked suggestion might not push others away, Sagittarius, but it won’t do your reputation, reviews or referrals much good. With suitable options at hand, make a monetary or relationship choice by Monday.

Lucky numbers 6, 28, 30

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Instead of stressing about the ever-increasing mountain of work, list of chores or double-booked social engagements, consider delegating or RSVPing a polite ‘no’. Good dollar news shows up when you least expect it.

Lucky numbers 17, 36, 42

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You are winning when your closest connections stand beside you despite not entirely agreeing with your unexpected decisions or unique moves. Great things are coming with your social group, travelling companion or land purchase.

Lucky numbers 21, 41, 44

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Are you up for unblocking those pent-up feelings, Pisces? You’ll be surprised how supportive family, co-workers or your love target are when you do. Work towards a workable study routine or realistic eating plan.

Lucky numbers 1, 6, 23

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings