Weekly horoscope: December 5 – December 11

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Prefer to keep things casual with someone? They might be on the same page. Committed in love? Spice things up while the kids or housemates are away. Lose any expectations about Christmas dinner at a loved one’s abode.

Lucky numbers 8, 18, 20

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Given the time it takes to do a home project, online assessment or financial agreement, it might be wise to circle extra days for festive preparations. That ongoing rivalry comes to a happy head on Monday.

Lucky numbers 3, 5, 6

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

A new member of your social circle naturally deserves respect, Gemini, but suss out whether their intentions are genuine before committing to Chrissy plans. Your inner fitness freak itches to come out and play.

Lucky numbers 16, 33, 34

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Turning the platonic into something more romantic is a possibility. Coupled-up? Shifting priorities could restyle your end-of-year fun. Explore the options of a property purchase, family business or group investment.

Lucky numbers 4, 7, 9

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Feeling anxious again, Leo? It’s time to let go and allow your significant relationship or closest family connection to unfold in its own way. Tuesday resolves a monetary mix-up or gift-buying quandary.

Lucky numbers 11, 12, 28

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Your inner analyst becomes Friday’s bestie when paying close attention to detail removes you from a mess, brings something to a satisfying close or sifts the good from the nasty. Gift vouchers have pressies sorted.

Lucky numbers 25, 35, 39

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Pull out your Pilates gear, that never-used juicer and book a general check-up. To maintain your health at its optimum level you have some serious body work to do. It won’t be difficult to get a festive season sitter.

Lucky numbers 40, 42, 45

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Curious as to why someone hasn’t returned your calls, texted back or answered emails? Rather than jump to conclusions, give them the benefit of the doubt – until Sunday. Don’t settle for less than the total silly season package.

Lucky numbers 1, 13, 31

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Rather than be swayed by what others are expecting of you, travelling down your own path is your style. But not so much on Saturday, Sagittarius, when compromise calls. A loved-up Christmas is on your nice list.

Lucky numbers 26, 27, 30

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Don’t be too hard. When everything is boiled down, Capricorn, if someone can walk their talk when the time comes, it’s problem solved, right? If you don’t start making festive plans now, it could get complicated.

Lucky numbers 19, 32, 44

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You weren’t expecting a sizzling romance or recooked relationship before Christmas, yet here it is! Over to work, and you’re a standout with left-field ideas that tick all the boss’ boxes or when launching a work-from-home project.

Lucky numbers 14, 36, 41

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Been missing the mark within the mix-and-mingle crew? Things do a 360 on Thursday when your friendly inner-shark shows everyone how it’s done. Zip into that op-shop for a winning Christmas ensemble.

Lucky numbers 21, 22, 43

