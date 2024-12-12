Weekly horoscope: December 5 – December 11

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Prefer to keep things casual with someone? They might be on the same page. Committed in love? Spice things up while the kids or housemates are away. Lose any expectations about Christmas dinner at a loved one’s abode.
Lucky numbers 8, 18, 20
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Given the time it takes to do a home project, online assessment or financial agreement, it might be wise to circle extra days for festive preparations. That ongoing rivalry comes to a happy head on Monday.
Lucky numbers 3, 5, 6
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
A new member of your social circle naturally deserves respect, Gemini, but suss out whether their intentions are genuine before committing to Chrissy plans. Your inner fitness freak itches to come out and play.
Lucky numbers 16, 33, 34
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Turning the platonic into something more romantic is a possibility. Coupled-up? Shifting priorities could restyle your end-of-year fun. Explore the options of a property purchase, family business or group investment.
Lucky numbers 4, 7, 9
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Feeling anxious again, Leo? It’s time to let go and allow your significant relationship or closest family connection to unfold in its own way. Tuesday resolves a monetary mix-up or gift-buying quandary.
Lucky numbers 11, 12, 28
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Your inner analyst becomes Friday’s bestie when paying close attention to detail removes you from a mess, brings something to a satisfying close or sifts the good from the nasty. Gift vouchers have pressies sorted.
Lucky numbers 25, 35, 39
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Pull out your Pilates gear, that never-used juicer and book a general check-up. To maintain your health at its optimum level you have some serious body work to do. It won’t be difficult to get a festive season sitter.
Lucky numbers 40, 42, 45
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Curious as to why someone hasn’t returned your calls, texted back or answered emails? Rather than jump to conclusions, give them the benefit of the doubt – until Sunday. Don’t settle for less than the total silly season package.
Lucky numbers 1, 13, 31
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Rather than be swayed by what others are expecting of you, travelling down your own path is your style. But not so much on Saturday, Sagittarius, when compromise calls. A loved-up Christmas is on your nice list.
Lucky numbers 26, 27, 30
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Don’t be too hard. When everything is boiled down, Capricorn, if someone can walk their talk when the time comes, it’s problem solved, right? If you don’t start making festive plans now, it could get complicated.
Lucky numbers 19, 32, 44
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
You weren’t expecting a sizzling romance or recooked relationship before Christmas, yet here it is! Over to work, and you’re a standout with left-field ideas that tick all the boss’ boxes or when launching a work-from-home project.
Lucky numbers 14, 36, 41
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Been missing the mark within the mix-and-mingle crew? Things do a 360 on Thursday when your friendly inner-shark shows everyone how it’s done. Zip into that op-shop for a winning Christmas ensemble.
Lucky numbers 21, 22, 43
See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings