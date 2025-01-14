Weekly horoscope: December 30 – January 5

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Before making a move, Aries, check if someone is single or spoken for. Amorously attached? Establish if you are contributing enough to this cuddly connection. Your new year normal is exactly what your body needs.

Lucky numbers 30, 35, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

You’re happy to graze on life until someone gives you a wake-up call, Taurus. Before reacting, could you be dragging your feet with this potential money-spinner? A social scenario holds a romantic boost.

Lucky numbers 10, 26, 39

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Another impossible choice to make, Gemini, but this time you are being swayed towards the more committed and long-term option. Make a strategic plan before totally rearranging your domestic domain or work schedule.

Lucky numbers 13, 29, 31

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

You can be your own worst enemy, Cancer, but choosing to practise what you preach delivers the attention you desire or interaction you hoped for. Isn’t it nice to see someone being totally transparent?

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 14

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Rather than envy what others own, are involved with, or plan for their future, Leo, how about getting inspired for your next charismatic chapter? An unhinged relative or co-worker makes progress.

Lucky numbers 3, 9, 12

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Grant yourself permission to go up a level regarding a creative project, relationship next step or fitness routine. Before your wardrobe or home becomes any more cluttered, Virgo, put a red line through those unnecessary additions.

Lucky numbers 16, 19, 23

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Whether you’re single or partnered-up, Libra, you find nothing better than witty banter. It’s on you to flirt up a weekend chat with your beloved or love target. Be upfront about a work decision or residential move.

Lucky numbers 5, 8, 11

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Put the past behind you. When delivering a speech, message or gift, Scorpio, keep any long-held grudges out of a potentially pretty picture. Trimming your budget gives a romantic getaway or family function a big tick.

Lucky numbers 2, 27, 28

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Hoping you’ve done enough to get your social squad on board, win the prize or gain the position? Find out on Tuesday, when that fair evaluator provides the answer. Dental options or fitness formulas gain your attention.

Lucky numbers 20, 22, 41

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Your working world hits a high point courtesy of a family member’s reference, boss from the past, or your reignited productive energy. Allegedly, Capricorn, someone regrets not swapping numbers or is crazy in love with you.

Lucky numbers 6, 36, 44

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Single? When destiny drops by, Aquarius, you won’t think twice about making room for this special someone. Happily hooked? Reviving the spark doesn’t take much. A work presentation or seniors’ suggestion equals extra dollars.

Lucky numbers 25, 33, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Daydreaming? By letting fiction fog up the facts, Pisces, you are seriously delaying the onset of your happily-ever-after. A little luxe without paying the price or good news regarding a medical test manages any moodiness.

Lucky numbers 17, 18, 42

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings