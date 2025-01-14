Weekly horoscope: December 19 – December 25

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It isn’t your bag to be obsessive, Aries, but look at you holding tight to something or someone you can’t get enough of. Your fierce formula for fun makes New Year celebrations everything you imagined.

Lucky numbers 4, 8, 9

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Your magnetism is through the roof, Taurus, so why wouldn’t you use your powers of persuasion to get your needs met at home, in your work zone or regarding New Year festivities? A strong tie is formed.

Lucky numbers 7, 11, 14

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

As you pivot into a project that isn’t usually your cup of tea, Gemini, the real reason for doing this slowly becomes evident. Your stylish stars bring some romance to your table or a special guest to your home.

Lucky numbers 30, 33, 39

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Freezing those credit cards, opening a savings account or investing in property is your next step towards opulence and peace of mind. The birth of a baby, situationship or home project flags your New Year.

Lucky numbers 3, 12, 18

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Have relationships, money or health been your source of stress recently? Simply due to an attitude shift, Leo, things do a wonderful 360 as 2025 makes its entrance. The silver lining to a demanding email is a decent payout.

Lucky numbers 2, 10, 16

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Remember the need for healthy self-love? Instead of being buried in home duties or work assignments, Virgo, take time out to self-pamper before New Year kicks off. Taking your workouts to new heights is featured.

Lucky numbers 13, 34, 43

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Wondering why nobody notices the personal changes you’ve made? It’s because your smiley face and happy dance are your go-to’s regardless of your mood. This time you see that New Year resolution through.

Lucky numbers 1, 17, 22

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Are you still waiting for someone to show up with bells on, deliver what they promised, or get down on bended knee? Sunday gives you clarity as to why the delay. A more structured schedule is tagged for 2025.

Lucky numbers 20, 30, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Seeking liberation from that repetitive responsibility, robotic relationship or stale job? If you’re game to walk through, 2025 could open more tempting doors. Sense someone is sincere? Make a concerted effort to get to know them.

Lucky numbers 26, 36, 41

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Be courageous, usually cautious Capricorn. Lean into a speedy stretch of activities or projects and climb a New Year mountain. Partnering up with a friend or co-worker has dollar signs or love written all over it.

Lucky numbers 31, 33, 45

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Introducing the 2025 you, Aquarius. This new self involves revealing elements of yourself that have been operating undercover for way too long. An unexpected meeting or formal introduction gets a big romantic tick.

Lucky numbers 4, 23, 27

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Pack away your people-pleasing persona, Pisces. From Monday you’re on a journey to put yourself first, do things your way or ask for assistance. Ironing out 2024 wrinkles could happen before 2025 sets in.

Lucky numbers 5, 7, 42

