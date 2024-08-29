Weekly horoscope: August 29 – September 4

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

As you zip into a new emotional or financial chapter, Aries, you are unstoppable when it comes to making a magical move or building a nice nest-egg. Penalties apply so bag the phone and belt-up if driving.

Lucky numbers 3, 9, 12

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

When a sneaky suspicion sparks an internal battle, Taurus, let it be a wake-up call to change up your domestic domain or recommence that job search. Tuesday lands you an unexpected bonus or romantic win.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 22

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Clearly you or your entire family are intended for something epic given the feedback, interest and support stemming from an extended project or teamwork. You’re faultless in Friday’s minor incident, Gemini, so skip the sermon.

Lucky numbers 14, 33, 39

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Courtesy of your loyal posse, co-worker’s creativity or partner’s help, you tap into elements of life you once considered untouchable. Missing someone you shunned in a sulk? Call them asap!

Lucky numbers 40, 42, 44

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Cue the next step. Whether this refers to a smart situationship, challenging job or physical activity, Leo, you’re stuck until you move. Show appreciation for the exceptional assistance received from relatives or friends.

Lucky numbers 3, 16, 26

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Pat yourself on the back, Virgo, for taking a giant leap of faith with a residential matter, monetary mission or health issue. Are you hoping to feel loved-up? Book a table for two or activate that dating profile again.

Lucky numbers 32, 35, 38

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Search for clues. Take a trek through your old journals, past pics or stored love letters, Libra, and you might just find your answer in black-and-white. A broken boundary implies someone’s lack of respect.

Lucky numbers 6, 11, 41

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Step in when a loved one is in denial or protests too much, Scorpio, as it’s the only way to protect, comfort and support them. Give yourself more time with that flailing friendship or relationship.

Lucky numbers 18, 23, 45

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Monday’s mission? To collaborate with like-minded individuals in order to make something more affordable, less of a struggle and in line with what the majority want. An apt electronic disciple comes to your rescue.

Lucky numbers 13, 17, 29

Capricorn

December 22 – January 21

Pulling out your inner-extrovert on Sunday makes networking with panache, negotiating with skill or flirting with flavour a delicious piece of cake. Before indelibly signing your name, Capricorn, check out their body language.

Lucky numbers 20, 24, 36

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Get out of your chaotic head asap, Aquarius. Use your emotions to gauge what you really want with a work ambition, family member or love interest. Why not dive into a financial feast or social-life spike?

Lucky numbers 5, 30, 43

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Put it to the test. Bank on your compassionate self when Thursday calls on someone to make a family or work drama settle right down. Cast your net wide for better job opportunities or genuine eligibles.

Lucky numbers 15, 21, 37

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings