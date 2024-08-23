Weekly horoscope: August 22 – August 28

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

If those boundaries have managed to blur with your partner or a colleague, Aries, let your straight-talking technique instantly solve the problem. Be reassured a family reunion or room revival comes together nicely.

Lucky numbers 12, 35, 39

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Set the scene for a meeting with switched-on

co-workers, new in-laws or a finance advisor you figure might be stress-reducing. New doors open for better health and full-on fitness.

Lucky numbers 26, 30, 41

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Ready to receive a double-dose of work recognition, financial gain or family attention? You so deserve it. Given the frustration accompanying a romantic relationship or fresh friendship, Gemini, it might be time for a review.

Lucky numbers 1, 9, 14

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Didn’t you vow to reclaim that exercise equipment and fill your fridge with healthy foods, Cancer? Monday is D-day for friends to join you. Making amends with a family member isn’t as awkward as you think after all.

Lucky numbers 13, 22, 28

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Rather than rush into any risky business, Leo, focus on those successful income streams your money mentor has been raving about. Are you on the lookout for new transport? Set up alerts on recommended sites.

Lucky numbers 5, 6, 11

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

If it has to be a family affair, Virgo, stick with the polite greetings, but don’t prolong conversations you know won’t end well. On the flip side, make an effort to mix-and-mingle with financially inspiring individuals on Friday.

Lucky numbers 20, 40, 44

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Been putting in a special effort to reconcile with a family member, work associate or unhappy lover? Maybe their reluctance is telling you something, Libra. Read the small print before signing up for a course or loan.



Lucky numbers 19, 33, 37

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Ditch that reservedness. Ask someone for their number, consider speed-dating or reintroduce yourself to the one who got away, Scorpio. Attached? Drop the hesitancy and take a risk together. Sunnier money days are arriving.

Lucky numbers 2, 7, 18

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Setting your sights on a desired position, popular property or money-spinning business? You’re in a prime position to make this happen, Sagittarius, but it requires losing that self-doubt. Wrap up a relationship with kindness.



Lucky numbers 21, 25, 43

Capricorn

Don’t shun out-there advice to improve your fitness, expand your family or create more cuddle-time. Your money struggle takes a profitable detour, Capricorn – just don’t give up essential links or blow the budget in the process.



Lucky numbers 4, 8, 32

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Enter a work meeting, family function or singles’ group with your everyone-is-equal badge on, Aquarius. This makes for a very beneficial outcome. That comfortable yet trendy attire has you turning the right heads on Sunday.



Lucky numbers 6, 27, 41

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

You’ve never felt more settled physically, emotionally or mentally. So when a toxic connection hits up your restlessness radar, stay true to yourself. Big budget-adjustment alert, Pisces. A financial boost means business.



Lucky numbers 17, 34, 42

