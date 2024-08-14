Weekly horoscope: August 15 – August 21

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Need things to fall your way? Regardless of how confrontational your workmate or partner is on Monday, Aries, watch what you say and how you deliver. Good news regarding that group investment or home loan.



Lucky numbers 20, 34, 42

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Someone consistently sliding into your D & M’s, hogging your inbox or knocking on your door? If you’re ignoring them for good reason, continue, Taurus, otherwise, get out of ‘Tantrum Town’. Prioritise that potentially money-spinning project.



Lucky numbers 6, 13, 44

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Caught between zealously guarding your own space and craving social contact? A sharp wake-up call allows you to perform a simple balancing act. Why not pack a big shop, pamper session and email catch-up into Saturday?



Lucky numbers 22, 25, 29

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Receiving fantastic feedback for your feverish work, obscene cooking or from your family favourite puts a spring back in your step. Immediately establish boundaries when dating a newbie, speaking with a money mentor or holidaying with friends.



Lucky numbers 1, 6, 11

Leo

July 24 – August 23

It needn’t be a battle of egos, Leo. Aim for a compromise when facing off with your boss, bestie or neighbour on Thursday. Love alert if online dating, reuniting with your significant other or meeting the new baby.



Lucky numbers 3, 10, 43

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Feel at risk of caving to an ex-relationship’s charm, taking on more work than you can chew or over-investing in others’ problems? Deep breaths and a swift detour, please. Hash out a bedroom or home-office arrangement.



Lucky numbers 5, 12, 28

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Is someone in your circle or something you feel obliged to do building you up or pulling you down? If it’s the latter, Libra, make an informed decision to offload. Upgrade your dating profile or selfies.



Lucky numbers 2, 16, 31

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

It’s zero to do with external matters. The key to reaching your full work potential, falling back in love or expanding your family rests within. Before you book the cheap tickets, Scorpio, check the best ones aren’t marked down.



Lucky numbers 17, 33, 40

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

If a family plan, new situationship or financial matter is progressing in slow-mo, Scorpio, speed things up by expressing your feelings or views before Tuesday. Trying to sustain a new exercise or eating routine isn’t that hard.



Lucky numbers 8, 22, 27

Capricorn

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Respecting your limits is something you do with finesse. Lean into this attribute when an amazing offer shows up, an activity stirs up awkward memories or your boundaries are pushed. Scaling back on work or sugar is a plus.



Lucky numbers 15, 35, 42

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

What on earth? Contemplating censoring your blogs, pulling back on fashion originality or deleting dedicated dates? Friday clearly points out: no way, Aquarius! Thought-provoking dialogue with a past connection involves holiday plans or a surprise proposal.



Lucky numbers 20, 30, 45

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Loved ones fishing to shift things around to suit their own agendas? Given the planning you’ve put into a family function or serious celebration, Pisces, it’s just not an option. Ready to blitz that competition?



Lucky numbers 26, 36, 39

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings