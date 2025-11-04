Monthly horoscope: November 2025

Your November horoscope from psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine. Find out what the stars and planets have in store for you this month

Aries November Horoscope: March 21 – April 20

Be gone computer cuddles or lazy loneliness early-month, as you’re stirred by someone’s matching attitude or expectation-free connection.

Finishing that boss blog, study program or reinventing your work wardrobe is the catalyst for an income boost or back-to-the-office upgrade midway.

An invitation or family reconnection makes late-month something to sing about.

Taurus November Horoscope: April 21 – May 21

Get onboard for a long-distance relationship, online job or new chapter mid-month that could take you places you’ve only daydreamed about while cooking, cleaning or kid-rearing.

Your people are right behind you – sceptical or not – making decisions easier.

Welcome late-month, when a family member makes contact, your boundaries are respected, or a property proposal fits like a glove.

Gemini November Horoscope: May 22 – June 21

Make a mark early-month with a first-class presentation, stand-out speech or envied test results. Your goals depend on this.

Those cracks appearing in a relationship or renovation are sealed up when someone makes a confession or notices a big mistake mid-month.

More me-time in your agenda brings serenity, better sleeping patterns or more romance as late month settles in.

Cancer November Horoscope: June 22 – July 23

Ticking all those big boxes is key when choosing a love partner, family residence or perfect career, so why waste time simply settling?

It finally clicks when you notice green flags seriously outweighing the red ones as mid-month makes its debut.

That long-term personal goal is finally launched late-month thanks to finding the missing link, receiving the all-clear, or obtaining more cash flow.

Leo November Horoscope: July 24 – August 23

Have you learned the lessons of having a happy relationship, keeping up with financial matters, or being vigilant about social media bans yet?

All is revealed on a dinner date, in a chat with your number-one adviser, or a talk with offspring as early-month takes shape.

Learning a skill, starting a self-improvement course, or teaching yourself how to manage a physical challenge is highlighted late-month.

Virgo November Horoscope: August 24 – September 23

Isn’t it time you devised a declutter, cleansed your brain, and rebuilt your social network?

It’s game-on early-month when family and friends want to support ‘Team Virgo’ by sacrificing free time, making intelligent suggestions, or showing up with recycling tools.

Your new mantra for romantic relationships is ‘Love and work are now easily co-existing’. Keep it in mind late-month if you feel torn.

Libra November Horoscope: September 24 – October 23

It’s time to take those plans off the shelf, restart a training program, or reconnect with someone you’ve kept waiting long enough.

Things fall into place mid-month enabling you to move ahead with this scenario.

Whether you care for the attention or not, late-month puts you in the spotlight for a job well done, monetary matter resolved, or family issue but a faint memory.

Scorpio November Horoscope: October 24 – November 22

Second-guessing yourself early-month is your nemesis when deciding whether to dive head-first into a new project, meeting someone half-way, or transforming your work world into something supportive of your revised budget.

Pressing the pause button on a partnership may not be necessary mid-month when you realise the insignificant incompatibilities could add spark to the connection.

Sagittarius November Horoscope: November 23 – December 21

The recent uneventful passage of time is no match for the revved-up month in front of you! Early-month kicks things off with the commencement of a new lifestyle that has you packing a big bag, moving house or restyling your appearance.

Networking, working-solely-from-your-laptop, or starting up a support group is locked in halfway through your month.

Now, whose turn is it to take the kids to the movies, check on the retirees, or call for pregnancy results as late-month arrives?

Capricorn November Horoscope: December 22-January 20

It’s unlike you to object to more work, Capricorn, but things have shifted.

As your month rears up, taking a vacay with the fam, sliding on your dancing shoes, or treating yourself takes precedence. Have feelings for someone?

Speak up before the opportunity dissolves – especially if this individual stars on your vision board, reminds you of a past person or factors into your plans.

Aquarius November Horoscope: January 21 – February 19

It’s got to be game-on to create a new beginning with your special person, enhance your social circle, or bring more credit to your name, Aquarius, so why the hesitation?

Mid-month highlights what the pros and cons of making this move entail – and the pros win!

Building a deep bond with an in-law, stepchild or distant relative is boosted by kindness and humour.

Pisces November Horoscope: February 20 – March 20

No need to feel shame as your private life takes a back seat in favour of your working life mid-month.

Considering this is aimed at making the best possible life for you and yours, Pisces, you should feel proud.

On the flip side, late-month points to your significant relationship or romantic connection insisting on a coffee catch-up, dinner date or road trip. More jewellery, anyone?

