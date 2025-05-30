Monthly horoscope: June 2025

Advertisement

Aries March 21 – April 20

Once you lose that fruitless guilt early-month, Aries, you’re on the right route to finally do you, reunite with that gap-year relative or recreate your work-station.

Don’t diss the strong bond being built with a newbie, co-worker or neighbour late-month as you could miss a romantic or financially-fuelled moment.

Locking in a trip with all the trimmings or property inspection minus the pressure?

Taurus April 21 – May 21

It’s pruning time early-month, Taurus, with toxic connections receiving the boot, unhealthy habits hopefully history, or that outdated look being chucked.

This opens things up to take those remaining valued visions off the board and actioned mid-month.

Getting back into the dating game, reigniting those hands-on pastimes or filling up that financial gap is underlined late-month.

Cooking up a storm for visiting family or your besties?

Gemini May 22 – June 21

Following a brainstorming session, first date or big reveal mid-month, Gemini, you gain all the information required to launch that home business, send a thank-you text or expand your family.

The enthusiasm and support packed into a group venture, decluttering project or health improvement program gives late-month the thumbs up.

Scroll down or stroll on when home-hunting or job-seeking or you’ll overlook something special.

Cancer June 22 – July 23

Things take a well-executed right-hand turn early in your month, Cancer, thanks to the re-sparking of a past partnership, a long-awaited family reunion or fresh financial chapter.

Moving into mid-month, and it’s time to welcome the major reconstruction of a budget-friendly home make-over, box-ticking family-expansion plan, or serious down-sizing strategy.

It’s a high-five to considering a training or study program – just keep plenty of room in your diary for regular downtime and the doling out of those craved Cancerian cuddles.

Leo July 24 – August 23

You simply crush a collective project, personal target or long-time goal mid-month, Leo, particularly with the lion-sized support coming at you from family or colleagues.

A light-bulb moment makes resuming a relationship, bridging the gap with offspring or initiating a serious conversation a piece of pie late-month.

Single and ready to mingle? You’re in line for a perfect-match meet-up or romantic supermarket trolley bump.

Virgo August 24 – September 23

The financial and emotional cost of past plans are but a bad memory, Virgo.

On the flip side, early-month promises a far better experience as each home upgrade, travel item or birthing procedure bullet point is systematically ticked off.

What to do if someone suddenly decides to change the relationship goal posts late-month?

Go with the flow as it’s precisely what’s needed to take your next step together.

Libra September 24 – October 23

Press the re-start button.

Now that returning to a rickety relationship, reconnecting with a frenzied frenemy or resuming that old job is no longer your end game, Libra, expect a healthy new partnership, fresh friends or dream job to show up.

The mid-month fallout is a vast improvement of your mental and emotional state.

Oh, and a pamper session or road trip is a nice addition to your equilibrium equation.

Scorpio October 24 – November 22

You are totally tagged to zhoosh up your environment, elevate your significant relationship or showcase your body upgrade early-month.

This ultimately makes your home your haven, brings your family into the picture, or boosts your confidence in the bedroom.

Feel like a job application or monetary matter is hanging by a thread?

Don’t stress your Scorpion shell – all is nicely sewn up by late-month.

Sagittarius November 23 – December 21

If your aim is to stay strictly within budget, Sagittarius, you should have that home deposit, home fitness system or home renovation cash in your hot little hands sooner than you think.

It’s a warm hug for a cute new family member, well-traveled beau, or finally-found friend mid-month.

A legal or financial glitch no longer exists once your solicitor gets their hands on it.

Capricorn December 22-January 20

Hoping to head back to somewhere or someone who featured strongly in your past?

After a swarm of SMS’s, collection of calls and an exchange of photos, Capricorn, lock in mid-month for a life-changing move.

Coming to late-month is a healthier budget, revitalised bank balance or significant pay-rise.

Try to remain neutral when a feuding couple or set of twins expect you to take sides.

Aquarius January 21 – February 19

Early-month is flying with a life-upgrading move set to utilise your mixture of skillsets, seamlessly blend both families, or infiltrate money-boosting creativity into your work agenda.

Thinking a next-level move with your love partner, zooming back onto that dating site, or adding another human to your household, Aquarius?

Don’t waste time endlessly talking about it – just ease into it as late- month makes it mark.

Pisces February 20 – March 20

Recharge your batteries early-month, Pisces, so as to allow your deep-rooted talents to come to the surface.

The flow-on effect is a gradual rise in your credit-rating, space for including various loved ones in the equation, as well as plenty of room to keep your romantic partnership intact.

You fiercely find exactly what makes you tick within the workout arena, healthy recipes section or self-help programs..

