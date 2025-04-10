High-Functioning Anxiety: The Symptoms, Signs and Solutions

An estimated three million Australians struggle with anxiety – that’s 17 per cent of the entire population – and one in four will experience anxiety at some point. This makes it the most common mental health condition in Australia.

In New Zealand, it’s estimated that around 15 per cent of the population experience some form of anxiety each year.

What Is High-Functioning Anxiety?

While some people suffering from anxiety find it difficult to function at all, many can be high-functioning. This term is used to describe individuals who, despite suffering from anxiety, are able to perform to a high standard in both their personal and professional lives. Because of this, many people may not even realise they’re struggling with anxiety!

High-functioning anxiety is often marked by high productivity or perfectionism. Rather than ambition, it’s stress and worry which fuels their need to succeed.

Enjoying some exercise out in nature is good for the mind and body. (Adobe Stock)

Here are 12 common signs of high-functioning anxiety to look out for…

Perfectionism Fear of criticism Intense stress Overthinking Need for control Imposter syndrome Headaches or migraines Poor sleep Muscle tension Light-headedness Excessive sweating Restlessness

Getting Help

The good news is that there are treatments available, many of which you can do yourself…

Daily Relaxation: Try incorporating some relaxation into your day by practicing mindful breathing or doing some light stretches. Don’t Compare: Stop comparing yourself to others and try focusing on yourself! Stay off social media if you think that will help. Stress Less: Easier said than done, but try using meditation and breathwork to centre yourself whenever you feel yourself spiralling. Be Mindful: Focus on the here and now rather than the past or the future. Remind yourself that the past can’t be changed and the future is unknown. Find Balance: Do something you enjoy that also brings you peace every day. This might be soaking in a bath at the end of a long day, or taking a walk in nature. Find what works for you!

Try to incorporate some relaxation into each and every day. (Adobe Stock)

If you or someone you know is struggling with high-functioning anxiety, try to be gentle and address it from a place of empathy and understanding. And remember, it’s okay to ask for help!

Find support and additional resources at Beyond Blue (Australia) or Anxiety NZ (New Zealand).