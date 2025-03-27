Hiccups Explained: Why They Happen and How to (Hic) Stop Them

They’re annoying, uncomfortable, and often pop up at the most inopportune times – but do you know what actually causes hiccups?

What Are Hiccups Anyway?

Hiccups are repeated spasms of the diaphragm – the muscle which separates the chest from the stomach. When this muscle spasms, it causes your vocal cords to close, which is why you get that ‘hic’ sound.

Some causes of hiccups include eating a large meal, drinking alcohol or fizzy drinks, or even getting excited or stressed. They can also be caused by eating too quickly, spicy foods, or acid reflux.

While they’re definitely not enjoyable, hiccups are completely natural, and everyone gets them from time to time.

Even babies in the womb start to hiccup from around eight weeks old, with many doctors believing it helps them to develop breathing muscles.

In rare cases hiccups can be a sign of an underlying medical condition, but for most people, they will only last a few minutes.

The longest case of hiccups lasted 68 years! A man in Iowa in the USA started to hiccup in 1922 and didn’t stop until 1990.

Some people suggest sucking on a lemon to cure hiccups. (Adobe Stock)

Make It Stop

So, how do you make like a magician and get them to disappear? In most instances, hiccups will subside on their own, but if you’re looking for a quick fix, there are plenty of home remedies, each with varying degrees of success…

Give the following a try:

Breathe into a paper bag

Eat a teaspoon of sugar

Drink or gargle with ice-cold water

Hold your breath

Pull on your tongue

Attempt a burp

Relax and slow down your breathing

Suck on a lemon

Drink hot water mixed with honey

Ask someone to firmly pat your upper back

Put a drop of vinegar on your tongue

Pull your knees up to your chest and sit in this position until they subside

Good (hic) luck! And remember – if your hiccups last for more than two days or if you regularly get them, make an appointment with your doctor.