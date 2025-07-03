Head Injuries: When It’s Safe and When It’s Serious

Taking a knock to the head can be serious, and as a result, all head injuries should be taken seriously.
What to Do
Depending on the severity, the first thing you should do is rest and monitor your symptoms – but don’t fall asleep in case of concussion.
You should sit or lie down somewhere quiet, avoiding any strenuous activity. Apply ice to the affected area to reduce any swelling, and pay close attention to any changes that impact your mental clarity, visibility or physical abilities.
When to Get Help
Seek immediate medical assistance if you experience any of the following – even if you think the hit wasn’t that bad:
- Loss of consciousness (even briefly)
- A severe headache
- Nausea or vomiting
- Confusion or disorientation
- Memory loss
- Seizures
- Bleeding from the nose or ears
- Vision problems
- Neck pain
- Numbness or weakness
- Drowsiness
- Slurred speech
- Unequal pupil size
- Mood changes
- Sensitivity to light or noise
You should also seek immediate medical help if you notice bruising around your eyes or ears, as this could be a sign of a skull fracture.
Consult a doctor if you are prone to blood clotting issues or if you take any medications which cause blood thinning.
Treat All Head Injuries Seriously!
The main thing is that you don’t ignore the warning signs. Even mild head injuries, like concussions, can have long-term effects if you don’t manage the symptoms properly.
Remember, when in doubt, see a doctor anyway – it could just save your life!