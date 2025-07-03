  •  
Advertisement
Home Health

Head Injuries: When It’s Safe and When It’s Serious

What to do and when to seek medical attention after taking a knock to the head.
Profile picture of Demeter Stamell Lifestyle Editor
A woman steps out of a car, wincing in pain as she clutches her head.

Taking a knock to the head can be serious, and as a result, all head injuries should be taken seriously.

Advertisement

What to Do

Depending on the severity, the first thing you should do is rest and monitor your symptoms – but don’t fall asleep in case of concussion.

You should sit or lie down somewhere quiet, avoiding any strenuous activity. Apply ice to the affected area to reduce any swelling, and pay close attention to any changes that impact your mental clarity, visibility or physical abilities.

A series of brain scans are displayed.
Taking a knock to the head can be serious and may require medical intervention. (Adobe Stock)

When to Get Help

Seek immediate medical assistance if you experience any of the following – even if you think the hit wasn’t that bad:

Advertisement
  • Loss of consciousness (even briefly)
  • A severe headache
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Confusion or disorientation
  • Memory loss
  • Seizures
  • Bleeding from the nose or ears
  • Vision problems
  • Neck pain
  • Numbness or weakness
  • Drowsiness
  • Slurred speech
  • Unequal pupil size
  • Mood changes
  • Sensitivity to light or noise

You should also seek immediate medical help if you notice bruising around your eyes or ears, as this could be a sign of a skull fracture.

Consult a doctor if you are prone to blood clotting issues or if you take any medications which cause blood thinning.

A doctor bandages a man's head as a medical professional watches on.
Monitor for symptoms and when in doubt, see a doctor. (Adobe Stock)

Treat All Head Injuries Seriously!

The main thing is that you don’t ignore the warning signs. Even mild head injuries, like concussions, can have long-term effects if you don’t manage the symptoms properly.

Advertisement

Remember, when in doubt, see a doctor anyway – it could just save your life!

Profile picture of Demeter Stamell
Lifestyle Editor Demeter Stamell Demeter is a Lifestyle Editor at Are Media, specialising in Travel and Health. She's previously worked at Daily Mail in both Sydney and Los Angeles, as well as too many magazines to list here. She enjoys travelling, reading, falling asleep on the couch at unreasonable hours and getting lost in art galleries. You can also find her compulsively taking photos and forcing her cat to love her.

Related stories

FOLLOW US:

X
Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement