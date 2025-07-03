Head Injuries: When It’s Safe and When It’s Serious

Taking a knock to the head can be serious, and as a result, all head injuries should be taken seriously.

What to Do

Depending on the severity, the first thing you should do is rest and monitor your symptoms – but don’t fall asleep in case of concussion.

You should sit or lie down somewhere quiet, avoiding any strenuous activity. Apply ice to the affected area to reduce any swelling, and pay close attention to any changes that impact your mental clarity, visibility or physical abilities.

Taking a knock to the head can be serious and may require medical intervention. (Adobe Stock)

When to Get Help

Seek immediate medical assistance if you experience any of the following – even if you think the hit wasn’t that bad:

Loss of consciousness (even briefly)

A severe headache

Nausea or vomiting

Confusion or disorientation

Memory loss

Seizures

Bleeding from the nose or ears

Vision problems

Neck pain

Numbness or weakness

Drowsiness

Slurred speech

Unequal pupil size

Mood changes

Sensitivity to light or noise

You should also seek immediate medical help if you notice bruising around your eyes or ears, as this could be a sign of a skull fracture.

Consult a doctor if you are prone to blood clotting issues or if you take any medications which cause blood thinning.

Monitor for symptoms and when in doubt, see a doctor. (Adobe Stock)

Treat All Head Injuries Seriously!

The main thing is that you don’t ignore the warning signs. Even mild head injuries, like concussions, can have long-term effects if you don’t manage the symptoms properly.

Remember, when in doubt, see a doctor anyway – it could just save your life!