5 Easy Ways to Beat the Afternoon Slump

If you find your energy levels slipping as the day wears on, you’re not alone. There are several biological reasons as to why our energy levels drop later on in the day, leading to the dreaded afternoon slump.

Your circadian rhythm (your internal clock), naturally dips between 1-3pm, causing you to feel sleepy. Other factors affecting your afternoon energy levels include what you ate for lunch, your hydration levels, how active you are throughout the day, and a lack of natural sunlight.

Feeling tired? These tips will help you get your zest back! (Adobe Stock)

There are ways you can combat the afternoon slump though! The next time you feel yourself starting to nod off at your desk, try the following:

1. Avoid Heavy, Carb-Filled Lunches

Instead, opt for lean proteins like chicken, eggs and tofu, and healthy fats like avocado and nuts. You can also fill up on whole grains, quinoa and veggies, all of which help you to avoid the afternoon slump.

2. Move Around to Avoid the Afternoon Slump

Sitting for long periods will only exacerbate your tiredness. Get outside for a walk on your lunch break, stand up and stretch every 30-60 minutes, do some yoga, and try some desk-friendly exercises, like leg lifts and shoulder rolls.

Make a point of taking a walk outside on your lunch breaks. (Adobe Stock)

3. Take a Mental Break

Lower your stress levels and give your brain a much-needed break by going outside for some fresh air and sunlight, meditating, and doing some deep breathing exercises.

4. Review Your Bedtime Habits

Ideally, you should be aiming for seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night. If you’re falling short of this, take a look at your bedtime habits and create a consistent sleep schedule that works for you.

5. Take a Nap

There’s a reason the Europeans love a siesta! Taking a 10-20-minute power nap can help you to feel refreshed for the second half of your day. As a rule, only nap between 1-3pm, and don’t sleep for any longer than 30 minutes.

A 10-20-minute power nap is all you need to feel revitalised. (Adobe Stock)

These simple tips will help you to maintain your energy levels throughout the day, so you can avoid the afternoon slump and live life to the fullest!