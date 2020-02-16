Here, Alice Mitchell, 31, from Melbourne, shares the story in her own words.

Three decades on, Alice, is determined to solve her cousin’s murder.

Working my way through a box of old items, memories came flooding back.

I smiled at my school photos and childhood drawings.

Then, in the bottom of the box, I found a pile of newspaper clippings.

Scanning the words, I felt a lump in my throat.

‘Nina,’ I whispered.

Growing up, my family had spoken often about Nina Nicholson, my dad Tim’s cousin.

In September 1991, Nina had been found brutally bashed on the back verandah of her home in Clunes.

She was just 22.

Her husband, Robert, had been away working interstate at the time.

Nina was a wholesome country girl who worked as a nurse.

It’s thought she was leaving her home for an evening shift when someone bludgeoned her to death on her doorstep.

A post-mortem determined Nina died after a blunt force trauma to the head and the crime scene suggested she had fought violently with the attacker.

Twenty-eight years on, in 2019, her killer still hadn’t been found.

There was no reason why anyone would want to kill Nina, and her handbag containing cash and credit cards had remained untouched by her side.

I thought about her parents, Spike and Ann, who still lived in Clunes.

They’d received a call from the hospital when Nina didn’t turn up to her shift.

Spike and Nina’s brother, Andrew, went to her house and discovered the scene. While Andrew called police and an ambulance, Spike rushed to get his wife and take her to their daughter’s side.

Ann was holding Nina as she took her last breath.

She remembers looking up and spotting a tall figure of a man hovering at the side of the house.

The dark night meant she couldn’t clearly see his face.