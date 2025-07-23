Missing: The full story of Amy Bradley’s cruise ship disappearance

Cruise mystery : Amy Bradley, 23, vanished from her family’s Royal Caribbean cruise in 1998—just minutes after being seen asleep on the balcony.

: Amy Bradley, 23, vanished from her family’s Royal Caribbean cruise in 1998—just minutes after being seen asleep on the balcony. Missed chances : Despite urgent pleas from her parents, the ship let passengers disembark before a proper search or announcement was made.

: Despite urgent pleas from her parents, the ship let passengers disembark before a proper search or announcement was made. Chilling sightings : Amy may have been spotted alive multiple times—in Curaçao, a brothel, and even a Barbados department store—years after she vanished.

: Amy may have been spotted alive multiple times—in Curaçao, a brothel, and even a Barbados department store—years after she vanished. Disturbing photo clue: In 2005, explicit photos surfaced online that experts said perfectly matched Amy, fuelling fears she was trafficked.

When Amy Lynn Bradley, 23, boarded the Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship, she was excited to embark on the trip of a lifetime.



Joined by her family – parents, Ron and Iva, and brother, Brad, 21 – she was looking forward to a blissful week sailing around the Caribbean Islands.



On the third night, Amy and Brad partied at the ship’s nightclub, where band Blue Orchid performed.



Footage from the night showed Amy laughing and dancing on the dance floor.



Around 3am, the siblings headed back to their family cabin where they chatted on their balcony before Brad went to bed.



At 5.30am, Ron stirred and saw his daughter asleep in a deckchair on the balcony. But when he woke again at 6am, Amy was nowhere to be found.



The only other thing missing were her cigarettes and lighter – even her sandals were still in the room.



Ron knew she wouldn’t leave without telling someone.



Concerned, he searched the common areas of the ship before coming back to tell Iva and Brad.

Advertisement

READ MORE TRUE CRIME: Evil ‘Outback Killer’ Bradley Murdoch takes secrets to the grave

The Bradley family whilst on Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship for a family holiday, prior to Amy Bradley’s disappearance.

The Bradley family

They immediately told the ship’s crew and begged them to make an announcement and stop anyone from getting off until she was found.



‘Don’t let anybody off this boat. Someone has got my daughter,’ Ron said.



But they were told it was too early to make a ship-wide announcement, and allowed passengers and staff off when they docked in Curaçao regardless.



If Amy had wanted to leave – or someone wanted to remove her – this provided the perfect opportunity.



It wasn’t until 7.50am – when the majority of passengers had already disembarked – that an announcement was made asking for Amy to report to the front desk.



While crew searched the common areas, no passenger or staff rooms were looked at.



There was no evidence Amy had fallen overboard.



And she was a strong swimmer, so it was unlikely she would’ve drowned so close to the shoreline.



The Bradley family were suspicious of the crew.



‘We noticed immediately there was a tremendous amount of attention toward Amy from the crew members,’ Iva later told talk-show host Dr Phil.



Ron even remembered an encounter where a waiter asked about Amy because he said the crew wanted to take her to Carlos and Charlie’s Restaurant when the ship docked in Aruba.



When he asked Amy about it, she was adamant she wouldn’t be going.



‘They give me the creeps,’ she said.

Advertisement

READ MORE TRUE CRIME: Australian Mystery – The mother of the bride who vanished



Amy Lynn Bradley shown on CCTV dancing with ‘Yellow’ – a member of the ship’s band Blue Orchid, who later passed a lie detector test over any involvement in her case.

Passenger Crystal Roberts told the family she’d seen Amy on the ship’s deck around 6am.



In a strange twist, the night before Amy’s disappearance, Iva had gone to look at photos for sale taken by the cruise photographer during dinner.



Despite the photographer saying he remembered printing photos with Amy in them, none were there. Someone had taken them.



While crew were adamant the cruise needed to continue for the sake of the other passengers, Amy’s frantic family stayed behind in Curaçao and called in authorities who conducted a four-day search of the surrounding land and sea.



The case went cold until five months later, when Canadian engineer David Carmichael reported seeing a woman escorted by two men on a Curaçao beach.



‘She looked frightened like she was about to say something when one of the guys motioned her away,’ he said.

He even remembered her two distinctive tattoos – a gecko and a Tasmanian devil – which matched ones Amy had.



While investigators immediately went back to search, they found no trace of Amy.



Another man who was in the US Navy at the time, said he’d been approached in a Curaçao brothel by a woman named Amy, asking for help.



He didn’t report the sighting until years later, when he’d retired and seen her photo in a magazine.



Then in 2005, witness Judy Maurer claimed to have seen Amy in a department store in Barbados with three men.



When the men left briefly, she told Judy her name was Amy and she was from Virginia, before the men returned and led her away.



That same year, seven years after Amy’s disappearance, came the biggest – and most disturbing – lead yet.

Advertisement

Many people believe this image may show Amy Bradley after her disappearance

Amy Bradley on the cruise alongside a generated age progression picture (Credit: Credit – FBI)

The Bradley family were sent photos of a woman known as ‘Jas’ looking dazed and dressed in lingerie.

They’d originally been posted on a defunct website advertising adult holidays in the Caribbean.



Had Amy been taken and sold as a sex slave?



Independent forensic experts agreed the pictures were a ‘perfect’ match for Amy.



‘When I first looked at the picture, it wasn’t the Amy I know,’ Iva told Vanished. ‘The picture looks like a harsh and tormented Amy.’



But the photos gave them hope Amy was still alive.



‘We’ve maintained from the beginning that someone saw Amy and took Amy from that ship in some way,’ Ron told NBC.



In March 2010, Amy Lynn Bradley was declared legally dead by authorities, despite the absence of witnesses and `no body being found.



Now, 24 years after her disappearance, the family are still no closer to having answers. A reward for information leading to Amy’s recovery, along with photofit drawings of an older Amy are still listed on the FBI website.



‘Myself and my parents have had to endure a lot of sadness, but the last thing that I ever said to Amy was, “I love you”, before I went to sleep that night,’ Brad said in a Wanted by the FBI video.



‘Knowing that that’s the last thing I said to her has always been very comforting to me.

Advertisement

Iva Bradley, Amy Bradley’s mother speaking in the recent Netflix documentary ‘Amy Bradley is Missing’. (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix )

Ron Bradley, Amy’s father speaking in the recent Netflix documentary ‘Amy Bradley is Missing’. (Credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Who is Amy Bradley?

Amy Bradley, a Virginia native and Longwood University graduate, was 23 years old Virginia native when she disappeared in March 1998 during a Caribbean cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Rhapsody of the Seas

When and where did she vanish?

Amy was last seen around 5:30 a.m. on March 24, 1998, asleep on her cabin balcony en route to Curaçao.

Advertisement

Was she ever found?

Amy Bradley has never been found. Extensive searches by the ship crew and Netherlands Antilles Coast Guard yielded no trace. She’s been legally declared dead (2010), but her disappearance remains unsolved

What are the main theories about Amy Bradley’s disappearance?

Accidental fall/suicide – authorities initially suggested she fell or jumped overboard, but many dispute this. Foul play/abduction – involvement of someone else on board the cruise at that time. Sex/human trafficking – multiple reported sightings in Curaçao and Barbados; including one from a Navy vet in a brothel



Possible sightings of Amy Bradley:

1998 beach sighting by David Carmichael in Curaçao, noting her tattoos

1999 encounter in a Curaçao brothel by U.S. Navy Petty Officer Bill Hefner

2005 Barbados bathroom sighting—woman identifying herself as Amy.

A 2005 photo sent to the family, reportedly of her, on a sex‑work site .



Is there a reward for information about Amy Bradley?

The FBI offers up to $25,000 for information; the family has added $300,000 in rewards combined.

Has Amy Bradley’s story featured in the media?

Amy’s story has been covered extensively, including by:



Covered on America’s Most Wanted, Dr. Phil, Unsolved Mysteries.

Featured in numerous true‑crime podcasts.

July 16, 2025: Netflix released a 3‑part docuseries Amy Bradley Is Missing, reigniting interest and public leads