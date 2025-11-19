Black Friday finds for your Christmas present list

With Christmas so close, the that’s life! team loves these Black Friday deals from The Bradford Exchange.
These collectables make great gifts for loved ones, or an-end-of-year treat for yourself!
Victoria Bitter Bar and Grill Wall Clock
NOW $199.99 was $249.96
Limited edition fully-sculpted clock features an accurate-scaled sports bar and grill with sound and movement.
Perfect for the VB-lover in your life!
‘One-Of-A-Kind Cody’ So Truly Real Baby Boy Doll
NOW $99 was $249.96
Created by Master Doll Artist Ping Lau! Handcrafted with hand-rooted hair, poseable weighted cloth body, a custom outfit and a magnetic pacifier.
Measures 45.7cm in length.
Lest We Forget Illuminated Lantern Clock
NOW $119 was $149.97
A unique tribute to our heroes, this illuminated bronze-tone lantern clock with golden poppy accents honours ANZAC bravery with stirring imagery, John McCrae’s verses, and a precision Quartz movement.
‘Queen Elizabeth II Coronation’ Musical Glitter Globe
NOW $99 was $129.98
Glitter swirls around a hand-painted sculpture of the Queen on Coronation Day, all inside a glass globe.
With a gentle shake, sparkling glitter swirls around the remarkably detailed scene.
Plays ‘God Save the Queen.’ Measures approximately 15.2cm in height.
Mystic Skyward Guardian Dragon Levitating Sculpture
NOW $99 was $149.97
A unique levitating dragon sculpture featuring a handcrafted, spinning dragon with lifelike details and vivid colours.
Perfect for fantasy decor, this limited edition elevates any space.
Royal Brooch-Inspired Porcelain Music Box
NOW $99 was $119.98
he royal family music box “The Centenary Rose” brooch, depicts the Queen Elizabeth Grandiflora Rose.
Hand-glazed in rosy pink and ringed with vignettes of the Queen in her famous brooch ensembles, it also showcases 22 faceted white jewels, pavé glitter and 22K-gold plating.
Plays God Save The Queen.