QUIZ: What kind of Easter egg are you?

Discover your egg-citing personality this Easter! Answer the questions in the quiz, add your score, and read the results.
that’s life! Easter quiz… Ready, Set, Hop!

  1. How do you prefer to celebrate Easter?
    A) Cosying up with a good book and some treats
    B) Spending time with family over a nice meal
    C) Organising an egg hunt
    D) Trying something different, such as an Easter weekend scavenger hunt
  2. What’s your favourite Easter activity?
    A) Enjoying a seafood barbecue on Good Friday
    B) Baking hot cross buns from scratch
    C) Heading to the beach or park for a relaxing day
    D) Hosting a backyard Easter egg hunt
  3. Choose your favourite Easter treat
    A) A gooey caramel-filled egg
    B) A bag of sour jellybeans
    C) A box of fancy chocolates
    D) A chocolate bunny
  4. Which colour feels most ‘Easter’ to you?
    A) Sparkling gold
    B) Bright green
    C) Pastel pink
    D) Sunny yellow
  5. What type of Easter event is a must for you?
    A) Hosting a family brunch at home
    B) Volunteering or giving back
    C) Exploring an Easter fair or market
    D) Attending an Easter egg hunt in the park
  6. What does your Easter morning look like?
    A) Jumping out of bed to hide Easter eggs
    B) Savouring a moment of peace before the day begins
    C) Relaxing with coffee and a delicious breakfast
    D) Looking forward to receiving chocolate!
  7. If you were a bunny, what would your vibe be?
    A) Glamorous and picture-perfect
    B) Organised and ready to help others
    C) Laid-back and snugly
    D) Adventurous and always hopping around
  8. What does Easter mean to you?
    A) A special time to relax and recharge
    B) A chance to embrace creativity and joy
    C) A time for family and gratitude
    D) Chocolate and lots of it!

ADD UP YOUR SCORE:

Q1) a2 b1 c3 d4
Q2) a3 b2 c1 d4
Q3) a2 b1 c4 d3
Q4) a4 b3 c2 d1
Q5) a3 b2 c1 d4
Q6) a4 1b c2 d3
Q7) a4 b3 c2 d1
Q8) a1 b4 c3 d2

ANSWERS:

Easter Quiz answers
Michelle De Angelis

