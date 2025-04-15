QUIZ: What kind of Easter egg are you?

that’s life! Easter quiz… Ready, Set, Hop!
- How do you prefer to celebrate Easter?
A) Cosying up with a good book and some treats
B) Spending time with family over a nice meal
C) Organising an egg hunt
D) Trying something different, such as an Easter weekend scavenger hunt
- What’s your favourite Easter activity?
A) Enjoying a seafood barbecue on Good Friday
B) Baking hot cross buns from scratch
C) Heading to the beach or park for a relaxing day
D) Hosting a backyard Easter egg hunt
- Choose your favourite Easter treat
A) A gooey caramel-filled egg
B) A bag of sour jellybeans
C) A box of fancy chocolates
D) A chocolate bunny
- Which colour feels most ‘Easter’ to you?
A) Sparkling gold
B) Bright green
C) Pastel pink
D) Sunny yellow
- What type of Easter event is a must for you?
A) Hosting a family brunch at home
B) Volunteering or giving back
C) Exploring an Easter fair or market
D) Attending an Easter egg hunt in the park
- What does your Easter morning look like?
A) Jumping out of bed to hide Easter eggs
B) Savouring a moment of peace before the day begins
C) Relaxing with coffee and a delicious breakfast
D) Looking forward to receiving chocolate!
- If you were a bunny, what would your vibe be?
A) Glamorous and picture-perfect
B) Organised and ready to help others
C) Laid-back and snugly
D) Adventurous and always hopping around
- What does Easter mean to you?
A) A special time to relax and recharge
B) A chance to embrace creativity and joy
C) A time for family and gratitude
D) Chocolate and lots of it!
ADD UP YOUR SCORE:
Q1) a2 b1 c3 d4
Q2) a3 b2 c1 d4
Q3) a2 b1 c4 d3
Q4) a4 b3 c2 d1
Q5) a3 b2 c1 d4
Q6) a4 1b c2 d3
Q7) a4 b3 c2 d1
Q8) a1 b4 c3 d2
ANSWERS:
