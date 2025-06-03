Billie Backhouse, 30, Sydney, NSW was devastated to learn she has Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH), meaning she was born without a womb

She always dreamed of becoming a mother so when her sister offered to be her surrogate, Billie was thrilled

Now a proud mum to little girl Westyn, Billie wants to speak out about surrogacy

Here Billie tells her story in her own words…

Advertisement

‘Smile for Mummy, Westyn,’ I cooed, pulling a silly face behind the camera.



My girl’s giggles sent my heart soaring, and were a reminder of just how lucky my hubby Rob, 35, and I were to be parents.



Growing up, I’d always dreamed of being a mum.



But my hopes were crushed when, aged 12, during an ultrasound for appendicitis, doctors couldn’t find my uterus.



A laparoscopic surgery with a gynaecologist revealed I was born with Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH), a congenital condition affecting the female reproductive tract.



While I had tubes and ovaries, so could produce eggs, I didn’t have a womb.



I won’t be able to carry a baby, I realised, heartbroken.



‘You’ll figure it out when you get older,’ my mum, Kymme, then 40, reassured me.



My big sister, Shannen, then 14, was always there for me.



‘We’ll make it work,’ she’d tell me veraciously. ‘I’ll have a baby for you if you need me to.’



Meeting Rob, then 24, at the pub in 2013 when I was 18, we began dating, and starting a family was one of the first conversations we had.

‘We’ll be parents, whatever it takes.’



‘If you want to have a family, and you want it now, then I’m not the right person for you,’ I told him.



‘I only want to be with you, Billie,’ he replied. ‘But we’ll be parents, whatever it takes.’



In 2016 I applied to take part in a uterus transplant trial, after Shannen, then 23, who’d welcomed four children – Brayden, now 14, Jacob, 12, Kayleigh and Zoey, nine – offered to give me hers.



But as she’d had more than two caesarean births, we didn’t qualify.



‘If I can’t give you my uterus. I’ll have a baby for you. I’ll be a surrogate,’ Shannen said.



Rob and I couldn’t believe it.



‘This is a huge thing to put your body through. Are you sure?’ I asked.



‘I’ve had my family. Let me help make yours come true,’ she replied, adamant.



Back in Sydney, Rob, Shannen, Mum and I visited IVF Australia.



‘You’re all young and healthy,’ fertility specialist Dr Peter Illingworth told us.

READ MORE: Cryptic pregnancy shock: ‘I gave birth on a plane’



READ MORE: Family miracle: ‘Told we were infertile…then twins!’

Shannen, Billie and Rob Image Credit: Supplied

Advertisement

‘Take your time. We will start treatment when you’re ready.’



So Rob and I decided to wait until we got married – after Rob popped the question April 2018.



Our big day came in February 2022 when we tied the knot surrounded by 95 of our friends and family.



During speeches, Shannen, who was my bridesmaid, announced she’d be carrying our bub.



‘Billie and Rob will make the most wonderful parents. Any gifts will be put towards their IVF fund over a honeymoon,’ she said.



We were so grateful for all the money we received in our wishing well, which we put towards our IVF.



Six months later, we had four healthy embryos created using my eggs and Rob’s sperm.



The first was transferred to Shannen’s womb the following April.

Baby Westyn was born via surrogacy. Image Credit: Nine

After two anxious weeks, Rob, Shannen, Mum and I were together when we got the news.



‘Congratulations, you’re pregnant,’ the nurse told us over the phone.



Rob wrapped me in his arms as I burst into tears, overwhelmed with joy.



Shannen was beaming ear to ear.



It was the happiest day of my life.



We broke the news to our loved ones, and Shannen explained the pregnancy to her kids.

Shannen, in hospital bed, carried her sisters child for nine months. Image Credit: Nine

Advertisement

‘Mummy’s growing a baby for Aunty Billie,’ she smiled.



For nine months the three of us went to every doctor’s appointment together.



We were delighted when we found out it was a girl.



Seeing our tiny baby on the screen at the 12-week scan was surreal.

‘Hi, little one,’ I beamed, clutching Shannen’s hand.

‘We’ve been waiting for you.’

The experience bought siblings Shannen and Billie closer than ever before. Image Credit: Emma Murrell Photography (Credit: Emma Murrell Photography)

Advertisement

Hearing our baby’s heartbeat was another moment I’ll never forget.



As the weeks drew on and Shannen’s belly grew, I loved feeling our little miracle kick and wriggle.



In December 2023, Rob and I were by Shannen’s side as our little girl, who we named Westyn, was born via caesarean.

Billie and Rob love doting on their miracle baby, Westyn. Image Credit: Supplied

I insisted Shannen have the first cuddle.



‘I have my whole life with her. I want the two of you to have this moment,’ I said.



‘She’s perfect,’ Shannen smiled, before Westyn was handed to me.



Holding my girl for the first time, my heart was so full of love, I felt like I could burst. I couldn’t believe she was here. Rob was in floods of tears.



After a few days in hospital we all went home.

Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser (MRKH) syndrome is a disorder that causes the vagina and uterus to be underdeveloped or absent.

This leads to absence of menstrual periods, potentially painful or difficult intercourse, and infertility. What is Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser syndrome (MRKH)?

As we adjusted to life as first-time parents, we were so grateful for the support from Mum and Shannen, as well as Rob’s parents.



Now one, Westyn is a happy, cheeky little girl.



She’s walking, talking and makes us laugh by making her favourite animal sounds. And she just learned to whistle!



She adores playing with her big cousins.



Passionate about breaking down the stigma around infertility, we shared our journey on TV series Big Miracles.

Advertisement

Westyn is all grown up. Image Credit: Supplied

We want others who are struggling to conceive to know they’re not alone.



When Westyn is old enough, I can’t wait to tell her how Aunty Shannen grew her in her tummy.



Thanks to my sister, all my dreams have come true.

Loading the player…