Aussie couple Desley and Craig O’Grady from Many Peaks, Qld, built their own Grand Hotel

Purchasing a run down pub, they were grateful when The local community pitched in to help renovate

The pub opened it’s doors in 2024 and is now a unmissable tourist destination in the outback town

Here Desley tells her story in her own words.

Shaking the real estate agent’s hand, I smiled. ‘We have a deal,’ I said.

It was December 2024, and my hubby, Craig, 59, and I had taken the plunge and just bought a pub.

The Grand Hotel Many Peaks, located in the township of Many Peaks in the Boyne Valley, Qld, was no ordinary pub.

Before it’s sudden closure in February 2020, it was the heart and soul of the tiny community of around 20 people.

‘We were up for a challenge.’

At 58, becoming a publican was a big change from my previous job as a councillor, and Craig’s work as a boilermaker, but we were up for a challenge.

Our daughter, Regan, 34, and son, Joel, 32, were all grown-up and, as semi-retirees, we’d left home five months earlier to do a half lap of Australia in our caravan. We’d had a blast exploring the country, but realised we weren’t ready for retired life just yet.

Me and my hubby Craig (Credit: Supplied)

While we were on the road, I made a suggestion.

‘Why don’t we put an offer in to buy the pub?’ I said to Craig.

We weren’t strangers to Many Peaks. My parents grew up in the Boyne Valley region and Craig and I had settled in the town of Calliope, a 40-minute drive away.

As a councillor, I often visited the various townships and was very familiar with the Many Peaks landmarks including the pub, and knew the region’s history.

Over a century ago, Many Peaks was a thriving community, caught in a population boom propelled by a copper mine. It had a hospital, courthouse, sawmill and churches, and there was an inland rail line.

But once the mining dried up, so did the population. Yet the pub remained and kept the locals connected.

Originally built in Gladstone in 1891 as the Railway Hotel, the pub was dismantled and moved piece by piece to Many Peaks in 1907. It’d become an icon of the area.

But when the owners suddenly shut up shop, the locals had nowhere to go. Its closure had severed the community, as pubs are often the heart and hub.

We took over the The Grand Hotel Many Peak and got to work (Credit: Supplied)

It’d been up for sale for five years, with no offers being accepted.

At first, Craig thought I was mad for suggesting we take it over. But as I spoke about the potential I saw in restoring it to its former glory, he came around.

‘Okay let’s do it,’ Craig yielded.

So we headed back home and, with our savings, made an offer.

Once it was accepted and the settlement period was up, we became the proud owners of the Grand Hotel Many Peaks.

‘My heart filled with gratitude’

Walking through the door, it felt so good to be back.

But as I took in the bar, stools and tables buried inch-deep in dust and grime, it was clear we had work to do.

Word spread that we were the new owners and, as we rolled up our sleeves, we were greeted by 40 locals and friends all giving up their precious time to help. ‘Just tell us what you need us to do,’ they chorused.

As my heart filled with gratitude, everyone pitched in, wiping windows, dusting tabletops and sanding the bar and benches.

The Many Peaks community pitched in and helped us reonvate the pub (Credit: Supplied)

We needed a kitchen refit so many hands made light work gutting that too.

‘I’ll rebuild these rotting steps,’ our carpenter friend said. And a local farmer brought his chainsaw to help cut down a huge mango tree whose roots were upturning the concrete path.

Another mate showed up with a ride-on mower to cut the grass so patrons could sit in the beer garden.

‘It looks fantastic,’ I said to everyone, offering cold beers after a long and exhausting weekend.

‘You’ve put the heart back in our community’

Finally, 17 days later, with all the original fixtures and fittings intact, we officially re-opened the historic doors and a flurry of locals came pouring in.

‘You’ve put the heart back in our community,’ patrons said, happily.

We hosted social events like barbecues, live music, and a huge New Year’s Eve party to see in 2025.

Rushed off our feet pulling schooners from behind the bar, the days whizzed by, but we loved every moment. We also served up hearty feeds.

I’m so glad to have taken over the pub and found a new community (Credit: Supplied )

It filled my heart with joy to see and hear the chatter, banter and cheers echoing around the place.

It wasn’t long before travellers, tourists and visitors returned to our watering hole, too.

Although we’ve only been open for five months, we have achieved so much and business is booming.

We’ve also done up seven rooms upstairs to offer accommodation, and with the outdoor amenity block we now welcome self-sufficient campers and motorcyclists.

I’ve also started a picture wall in the pub, encouraging locals to share their historic family photos of the town and the venue, so all can see and learn about its rich past.

‘It’s the heart and hub of the region once more.’

Our pub is more than just a boozer – it’s a place where friends, family, tourists and strangers can meet and connect.

Many forever friendships have been formed over a frothy and while tucking into our crowd-pleasing steak sangas.

Thanks to the kindness of the community helping us get the hotel back on its feet, it is the heart and hub of the region once more.

