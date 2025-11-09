Miracle survival: I was crushed by a rolling boulder!

After a boulder crushed his leg on a remote hiking track, a carpenter fought to save himself, crawling and driving 12km to reach help.

He lost over half his blood but miraculously avoided amputation after emergency surgery and a titanium rod implant.

Now relearning to walk and determined to return to the mountains he loves.



Here Rudi Pendleton,64, tells his own story in his own words.

Sun on my shoulders, walking stick in hand, I made my way down the rocky track to my favourite swimming hole.



It was June 2025 and, after a busy day on the tools as a carpenter, I was looking forward to a dip in the water.



Remote, with no phone reception, it was my favourite place to unwind.



There wasn’t a soul around and, as I continued my descent, I could spy the shimmering water through the tree branches.



Suddenly, the large grey boulder I was standing on shifted under my feet.

Rudi and his son Tyler. Image Credit: Supplied

Oh my God, it’s rolling, I panicked, as the 1.2 by 1.2 metre rock – bigger and much heavier than a washing machine – slid forward.



Not wanting to get swept down the embankment with the rock, I jumped away. But as I hit the ground, I lost my footing, landing right in the path of the boulder.



With my right leg now wedged between two other rocks, I desperately tried to wiggle free, but there was no time.



I’m going to be crushed, I thought, terrified as the massive boulder barrelled towards me.



But at the last second, it hit another large rock, changing its direction from veering towards my upper body to heading for my trapped leg.



‘Ahhh!’ I cried out, horrified, as I heard my bones crunching under the weight of the boulder, like twigs being snapped in half.



As the rock kept hurtling down the bank, I was in shock. Thankfully, I felt no pain, but as I looked down at my mangled lower leg, my stomach churned.

The boulder that crushed Rudi’s leg. Credit: Supplied

It was as flat as a pancake, and almost completely severed, except for a thin layer of skin connecting it to my knee.



Seeing the shards of shattered bones poking through my flesh, I felt woozy.



How am I going to get out of here? I worried.



Still holding on to my walking stick, I used it to free my leg from the crevice. Mustering all my strength as blood gushed from my leg, I propped myself upright, using the stick for leverage on my left side.



Then, holding my leg together with my right hand, I hobbled up the seven-metre rock path.



Though I struggled to keep my balance, I knew if I let go of my leg, it’d rip clean off.

Kim, Rudi and her son John. Image Credit: Ian McLeod

Lightheaded from the blood loss, I’d made it just a few steps up the path before the bones poking out of my leg snagged on a rock, causing me to fall.



By now, the shock had worn off, and agonising pain radiated through my leg with each step.



I fell twice more. But gritting my teeth, I fought my way through each step and finally, after over an hour, I reached my car.



Crawling in behind the wheel, I used my left leg to drive – my right sitting useless beside me as blood poured into the footwell of my car. I fought to stay conscious as I drove 12km to town for reception.



Seeing the shards of shattered bone…I felt woozy



Pulling over on the side of the road, I called my ex, Kim, 61.



Despite having split 28 years earlier, we remained best friends and co-parents to our son Tyler, 32 and her son John, 22.



‘I need you to get me to the hospital,’ I whimpered, giving her my location.



‘I’m on my way,’ she said.

Xrays taken in the emergency room. Image Credit: Supplied

Three minutes later Kim’s car pulled up next to mine. After sliding me to the passenger side, she jumped in the driver’s seat and sped to the hospital.



Pulling up at Emergency, I opened the door and all the blood I’d lost spilled onto the path like a macabre waterfall. Loaded on a gurney I was wheeled into the clinic.



I was rushed in for X-rays and blood tests but minutes later the doctor returned.



‘You’ve lost over half your body’s blood volume and your leg needs specialist care. It’s possible they’ll have to amputate,’ she said.



Fifteen minutes later I was airlifted by helicopter to a bigger hospital, while Kim drove to meet me there.



I was rushed in for emergency surgery, where a titanium rod was inserted to save my leg. I also received a blood transfusion.



Relieved they didn’t amputate, when I came to, I shed tears of joy.

Rudi in the ambulance about to be transported to the helicopter. Image Credit: Supplied

‘I’m so glad you’re alive,’ Kim told me when I woke.



‘Thanks for saving me,’ I replied. The next day I went home, instructed to stay in bed while my wounds healed.



Through it all, Kim, Tyler and John were amazing, helping feed, dress, and bathe me.



Terrifyingly, I was hospitalised again two days later with severe pneumonia.



Pumped with drugs, I was close to death for the second time in two weeks.



Finally, after a week, I returned home and started rehab and physiotherapy.



I couldn’t believe I’d cheated death twice.



Over the next three months I progressed from a wheelchair to crutches, to taking small steps with a cane. Tyler, John and Kim cheered me on every step of the way.



And while I still have a long road to recovery ahead, I’m so thankful to have survived. My leg isn’t as strong as it once was, but I’m determined to go hiking again and return to work eventually.



The mountains are calling me, and I intend to answer.

Kim says: Rudi called me, and I could tell by his voice something was really wrong. I raced to meet him. Rudi never goes to the hospital, so I knew it was serious. When I opened the truck door, there was blood everywhere, pooled on the floorboard. I was scared, but I knew he’d make it.

