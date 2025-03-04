I plunged down a waterfall

Maia Johnston, 19, from Hamilton, NZ, set out on a quiet bushwalk without her phone

As dark neared, Maia was heading back home when the ground suddenly disappeared from beneath her

After 42 hours lost in the bush, her community rallied around to rescue her

Here Maia tells her story in her own words.

Tying up the laces on my Converse sneakers, I set off out the front door.

‘I’m going for a walk,’ I called out to my mum Amy, then 39, and my best friend Keri, 17.

It was December 21, 2024, and we’d spent the day celebrating Christmas early with Mum’s family in Upper Hutt, NZ.

After a few drinks, I wanted some quiet time to myself, so I set off towards Totara Park, 10 minutes from the house.

The sky was still light as I walked through the trees around 8.30pm.

Surrounded by nature, I instantly felt at peace.

Wanting to explore, I headed towards the mountain ranges ahead of me.

As the sun dipped lower in the sky, I knew I’d have to turn back before it got too late.

Me and Mum the day before I fell (Credit: Supplied)

Stepping between two bushes off the trail, the ground suddenly disappeared from beneath me.

I’d walked right off the edge of the 12-metre cliff and down a waterfall!

I didn’t even have time to scream as my body plunged to the earth below.

Then everything went dark… When I came to, it was pitch black.

Rain was falling and my T-shirt and shorts were soaked through.

My face felt swollen and my ribs and legs ached.

Mustering all my strength, I managed to roll away from the slippery rocks I’d landed on, seeking shelter from the cascading water under a bush.

With no phone or watch, I had no way to call for help and couldn’t tell how long I’d been unconscious.

The waterfall I fell down (Credit: Supplied)

I’ll wait here until it’s light, I thought, before I blacked out again from pain.

When I woke the next morning, agony coursed through my entire body.

Feeling around my mouth with my tongue, I could tell I was missing teeth.

No-one knows where I am, I realised, feeling foolish for wandering off without my phone.

As I lay helplessly on the forest floor, I was convinced I was dying.

I thought of Mum, my dad Daniel, 43, and siblings Libby, 22, Joshua, 18, and twin brothers Eli and Hunter, both six.

I have to get out of here, I vowed, for them!

Propping myself up on my right elbow, I heard the horrifying pop of my collarbone.

Me being carried out (Credit: Supplied)

As excruciating pain shot through my arm, I screamed out in agony.

‘Help!’ I cried.

I could hear cars driving and dogs barking, but nobody answered.

Overwhelmed with thirst, I inched myself on my bum towards the waterfall.

Cupping the fresh water in my hands, I brought it to my mouth.

But when I drank, the cold water poured straight down my front.

Touching my face, I realised in horror that my bottom lip had split down to my chin.

I’m in worse shape than I realised, I gulped.

Me finally on a stretcher (Credit: Supplied)

Pulling off my T-shirt, I wrapped it around my right kneecap to help prevent the gash from becoming infected.

Then I began scooting myself along the edge of the stream on my bum.

Small rocks and sticks tore at my backside, but I kept moving, determined to find a way out.

It took me hours to move just three metres, as I kept passing out from the terrible pain.

When the sun started to set, I realised I’d be sleeping in the bush again.

Nestling myself between two tall trees, I made a blanket out of fern leaves to keep warm.

I slept in small fits, waking up countless times during the night as hunger gnawed at my stomach.

The next day, I kept on with my mission to make it out alive.

Me with Keri in hospital (Credit: Supplied)

For hours I followed the stream.

But every movement shuffling on my bum was agony.

Exhausted, I lay in the mud. Hot tears fell down my cheeks as I finally let myself cry.

After an hour, I took a deep breath.

I can’t give up now, I resolved.

But when I went to move again, I slipped, causing pain to jolt through my injured knee.

A blood curdling scream ripped from me.

Then someone screamed back… ‘Maia, I’m coming!’ I heard.

Relief flooded through me.

Suddenly two figures came walking up the path towards me.

My amazing family (Credit: Supplied)

‘I’m Mez and this is James,’ the woman said, dressed in Land Search and Rescue New Zealand uniforms.

I couldn’t believe I’d been saved after 42 hours lost in the bush.

‘Thank you,’ I sobbed.

Within minutes 12 more people, including search and rescue workers, police, and paramedics surrounded me.

I was given electrolytes and pain relief before being loaded onto a stretcher and carried out to safety.

Back up on the road, an ambulance, and my family, were waiting for me.

‘I’m so glad you’re alive,’ Mum cried. ‘We thought you were dead.’

At Upper Hutt Hospital, they found I’d broken my right cheekbone, eye socket, collarbone, kneecap and left ribs.

My spleen was also split in half, and I’d cracked my skull open.

‘It’s a miracle you’re alive,’ a doctor said.

Over the next week, I underwent four ops where surgeons worked to put my battered body back together.

Discharged a week later, I continued my recovery at home, where I took my first shaky steps since the accident.

Mum and Keri haven’t left my side, but I still have a long way to go, with further dental work and operations ongoing.

I feel so silly for walking through the bush alone without my phone, but I’m so grateful for everyone in the community who rallied together to find me.

They saved my life.

Search ‘Help Maia and her family with her recovery’ at givealittle.co.nz to help.