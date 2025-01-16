How this Aussie mum ditched bread and lost 106 kilos

Sarah Parker, 36, from Wandin North, Vic, had an addiction to white bread

At her heaviest, she weighed 187 kilos

Signing up to Lite n’ Easy meals, Sarah has now lost a whopping 106 kilos

Here Sarah tells her story in her own words.

Slathering my cheese toasties in butter, I closed the sandwich press. This is going to be so delicious, I thought as my lunch sizzled away.

I’d stuffed the sandwiches with my favourite filling – baked beans, pepperoni and loads of tasty cheese.

Despite only being midday, I’d already gone through half a loaf of white bread, but I didn’t think twice about it – I was totally addicted.

I’d been that way since I was a teen.

Growing up in a big family on a small budget, our choices were limited to basic staples such as canned food and packet mashed potatoes.

But when I moved to a foster home aged 12, my eating habits changed. For the first time I had more food than I could stomach. But concerned it could disappear at any moment, I’d gorge on anything I could get my hands on.

I’d wolf down anything from fruit and vegies to chips and chocolate.

This is yummy, I’d think, gobbling party pies and sausage rolls smothered in tomato sauce.

Before long, all my snacking started to have an impact. My clothes were tighter than before, but school sports such as footy and netball helped me to maintain a relatively healthy weight.

But when I left high school and moved out of home, my bingeing habits grew worse than ever and I gained around 15 kilos in just four months.

‘My weight was taking its toll and I struggled.’

When I was 19, I fell in love with Michael, then 22.

We’d met at school and had briefly dated before going our separate ways.

By then, my weight had crept into the triple digits, but he still made me feel beautiful. ‘Good morning gorgeous,’ he’d kiss me.

When we moved in together six months later, life was sweet.

Two years on, Michael planned a picnic in the backyard where he got down on one knee.

‘Will you be my forever?’ he proposed with a gorgeous ring.

‘Yes!’ I cried.

We tied the knot in March 2010. On the day, I weighed 130 kilos, but my husband made me feel like the most precious being on earth.

The following year we were over the moon when we became parents.

‘You’re perfect,’ I smiled at our son, who we named Nathan.

When he was a toddler, I often felt tired and couldn’t keep up.

‘Catch me, Mummy!’ he’d giggle. But my weight was taking its toll and I struggled.

Thankfully, Michael was quick on his feet and could take over. Seeing my husband and son in action was the motivation I needed to finally work on shedding some kilos.

I tried every diet and weight-loss tactic under the sun, to no avail.

And by the time Nathan started school, my eating was out of control.

‘I was eating myself into an early grave.’

At my heaviest I was 187kg (Credit: Supplied.)

After dropping him off, I’d scoff down a mammoth bowl of cereal and four slices of toast slathered in butter and Vegemite, washing it down with three sugar-laden coffees. For lunch I’d devour two cheese toasties and half a large bag of salt and vinegar chips.

After indulging in a block of chocolate and more toast later in the afternoon for a pick-me-up snack, I’d have two bowls of pasta for dinner with more bread to mop up the sauce, followed by an ice-cream for dessert.

Sometimes I’d polish off an entire loaf of white bread in a day. I also never drank water, relying on high caffeine energy drinks and Coca-Cola instead.

I’d got so used to my eating habits, I didn’t even question it anymore.

Then one day in May 2023 I decided to check my weight. Stepping on the scales, I was horrified at the number staring at me.

187 kilos, it read.

How could I have let this happen? I sobbed.

I felt like I was eating myself into an early grave.

Desperate to get my life back on track, I decided to give Lite n’ Easy meals another go. I’d lost some weight with them before, but I never had the will power to make it stick.

Ordering their products online, I was amazed at the range of food on offer, including low-calorie versions of my favourite meals, such as bacon and egg melts, lasagne and chicken wraps, so I never felt like I was missing out.

‘I was able to return to the sports I’d loved as a teen.’

Me, Nathan and Michael (Credit: Supplied.)

As the weight slowly dropped off, I was able to return to the sports I’d loved as a teen, including football, tennis and netball. And in August I joined a gym and got a personal trainer to help keep me on track with my fitness goals.

‘You’ve got this, Sarah!’ he’d encourage.

With every kilo I lost, my clothes fitted better, my hair and nails grew stronger, and my mind became clearer.

By September, I’d lost 20 kilos and it spurred me on to keep going. The more weight I dropped, the healthier I felt.

Eighteen months into my weight-loss journey, I’ve shed a whopping 106 kilos, and now stand proud at 81 kilos. I’ve gone from a size 30 to 12. But the size on my clothing labels pales in comparison to my fitness.

I want to help others who struggle with their weight (Credit: Supplied.)

Before, I couldn’t tie my shoes without my belly getting in the way and would be out of breath from just rolling out of bed in the morning.

Now, I’m at the gym four times a week and run 15 kilometres most days.

‘We’re so proud of you,’ Michael, now 39, and Nathan, 13, tell me.

One day, I’d like to be a PT and a physio for people like me, and those with a disability, struggling to lose weight. I know what an impossible mission it can feel like.

But if I can do it, then anyone can!