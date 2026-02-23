Face transplant miracle: ‘My face was hit with 7500 volts’

Aaron James, 48, was at work when he was electrocuted by 7500 volts.

His nose, chin, left cheek and lips were completely burned off in the freak accident, but he miraculously survived.

Hoping to improve his quality of life and kiss his wife again, Aaron underwent a face transplant.

Here Aaron tells his story in his own words.

Warning: The contents of this article contain graphic content

‘I love you,’ I told my wife Meagan, then 37, over the phone.

‘Please be safe. I love you too,’ she replied.

It was June 2021 and I was working away as a high voltage utility lineman.

It was this job’s last day, and we were transferring powerlines over to new poles – something I’d done a million times before.

Popping on my safety glasses and elbow-length rubber gloves, I stepped into the bucket of the cherry picker.

‘Oh man! That was my good arm.’

‘Ready when you are,’ I called out to my team, and they raised me up to the powerlines.

The last thing I remember I was holding the neutral wire in my hand…

The next I knew was hearing the sound of beeping machines.

My eyelids felt too heavy to open, but I realised I must be in hospital.

I’ve been in a car accident, I thought, feeling confused.

Able to open just my right eye, I looked down at my body and saw my left arm was missing below the elbow.

Oh man! That was my good arm, was all I could think.

Suddenly, Meagan was at my side.

Aaron and Allie before the accident (Credit: Supplied)

‘Thank God you’re alive,’ she said, wrapping me in a cuddle.

I listened, bewildered, as Meagan explained I’d suffered an electric shock which had hit my face, and left my body through my thumb, right shoulder, back, both feet, and the back of my head.

With no memory of the event, I had no clue how it’d happened.

I found out my body had been lifeless when fireys dragged me out of the insulated bucket, and I was rushed to a small hospital 10 minutes away.

Once stabilised, I was airlifted to my current hospital.

‘I don’t know what I’d do without you.’

I’d been in a coma for six weeks, with Meagan and our daughter, Allie, then 16, anxiously waiting for me to wake up.

It was so much for me to take in.

Around 7500 volts had coursed through my body.

And I’d suffered full thickness burns to my face and my left arm.

My nose, chin, left cheek and lips were completely burned off, leaving just bone in parts, and I’d lost 20 per cent of my tongue.

I’d also lost seven teeth and was blind in my left eye.

Ten days after the accident, my left arm had been amputated above the elbow.

Now, doctors had woken me from my coma.

Aaron on the night of the accident (Credit: Supplied)

Unable to speak, to communicate I had a notepad and pen, and doctors printed out flashcards with words I could point to.

Needing specialist care, I was moved to a dedicated burns hospital.

There, I had reconstructive surgery to cover the exposed parts of my head, chin and nose, with muscle from my back.

Despite this gruelling op, I’d been left with no nose, a hole where my mouth used to be, and I eventually lost my left eye due to severe pain, meaning I had an empty eye socket too.

Curious about my injuries, I wanted to see what all the fuss was about and asked to see a photo.

‘Holy…’ I whispered at my appearance.

Through it all, Meagan never left my side.

‘Why me?’

By now I was able to speak hoarsely.

‘I don’t know what I’d do without you,’ I reminded her often.

‘I’m not going anywhere,’ she soothed.

When I was allowed back home, I had some dark days.

Why me? I’d wonder.

But Meagan and Allie kept my spirits up.

Allie and Aaron after the accident (Credit: Supplied)

A stay-at-home mum, Meagan took on the role of nurse, tending to my burns and breathing tubes, and making me soups and smoothies which I had to suck through a straw.

Speaking was still hard, and I wore an eye patch and face mask in public to head off stares.

There was hope though.

As I’d recovered from the reconstructive op, the surgeon had mentioned I’d be a perfect candidate for a face transplant, if I could get fit and healthy enough to undergo the enormous procedure.

Knowing it would improve my quality of life, I focused on my recovery.

And 21 months after the accident, in February 2023, I was put on the transplant list.

There were risks, but I decided it was worth it.

The call came in May 2023, when I was settling in for the night.

‘We’ve got you a face,’ the surgeon said.

The next day, the work of more than 140 incredible health professionals came together in a 21-hour op.

My face was pieced together using the donor’s, and I even received their eye socket – with their eye in it. That was a world first.

Waking in recovery, I was overjoyed to learn that I could smell again through my new nose.

Home after six months in hospital (Credit: Supplied)

And pressing my new lips together with my wife’s for the first time in two years felt like magic.

Almost three years on, I’m yet to regain sight in my new eye, but researchers believe I might.

Before the accident, I’d had a beard and it was amazing to be able to grow one again.

I’m so grateful to the donor and their family, and to all those who helped save my life.

Every day is a blessing and I want to spread my message of hope to everyone.

Meagan, 41, says:

Driving home from the grocery store with Allie, I got a phone call from Aaron’s boss.

‘Aaron’s been in an accident. How quickly can you get to the hospital?’ he said.

We set off, but three hours in we had a call from a doctor.

‘How bad is it?’ I asked.

‘I can only promise he won’t die before you get here,’ she said gently.

It was terrifying to think we might lose him, but as long as he was fighting, I knew I’d fight with him.

It was so hard seeing him suffering, but the transplant has made a world of difference.

The match is incredible, even down to the skin tone.

I’m so proud of Aaron.

Meagan, Aaron and Allie

