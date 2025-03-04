Cuddle therapy: I sell hugs!

Missy Robinson, 45, from Gold Coast, Qld endured a tough mental health battle in her twenties

During the pandemic, she began thinking about the power of human touch and researched therapies online

Learning of cuddle therapy, she launched her business soon after

Here Missy tells her story in her own words.

Sipping on my water, I looked at my mum, Christine, then 50.

‘It all makes sense,’ I sobbed. ‘Finally I have some answers.’

Aged 28, I’d spent the last few years enduring a tough mental health battle, living with bipolar disorder and psychosis. I was also recovering from PTSD after serving in the army as an officer trainer.

Now, I’d been diagnosed with complex mental illness – distress caused by overlapping conditions.

‘Oh love, at least you can finally start getting the right help,’ Mum soothed.

I’d started a new career in marketing, but the PTSD had affected my mental health and I’d spiralled, experiencing insomnia, delusional thoughts and psychotic breakdowns.

Me in the army (Credit: Supplied.)

Thankfully, medication helped make it manageable. And I even became an ambassador for the mental health charity, SANE, doing talks at events and fundraising.

In the last few years, I’d also begun exercising regularly and even started to lose weight, going from 120 kilos to 75 kilos.

‘I’m so proud,’ Mum said.

But in 2018, things spiralled again. I’d started my own PR business and the pressure was too much. I continued the fight for the next few months, until October 2019, when I decided to go to a private rehab clinic.

I’m allowing this illness to control me, I realised while there.

I vowed to take back the power through shifting my mind’s focus.

Back home after two-and-a-half weeks, I felt heaps better.

Then, when the pandemic hit in 2020, I started thinking about human touch and how important it was for us all.

Researching different therapies online, I came across cuddle therapy.

I could do this, I thought.

‘People from all over the world reached out.’

Cuddling helps with stress and anxiety, and is even thought to help boost the immune system.

And lack of human touch is a common factor in loneliness.

In February 2022, I did a certified course through the organisation Cuddle Therapy Australia, learning about the theory behind cuddle therapy.

The course also involved reading The Cuddle Sutra, which is just like the Kama Sutra, but for hug positions instead of sex!

My favourite was the melting butter, where I’m lying on my back and the other person is curled next to me, nestling their head into my neck.

After a few months, I officially had my cuddle therapy certificate.

That September, I launched my very own cuddle therapy business.

Setting up a website and social media, I had people from all over the world reach out.

But I didn’t just accept anyone. First of all, I’d have a phone call with any potential clients, where I’d discuss their needs and expectations.

I’d also get them to sign a waiver to protect myself and set boundaries.

When the actual cuddle session happened, I’d usually go to the person’s home, where we’d go through The Cuddle Sutra so they could pick out their preferred positions.

I’d then set a timer for an hour, before we went to the couch or bed for a hug sesh.

Often my clients opened up to me during the hour, talking about whatever was on their minds.

They’d treat me like a therapist, revealing things that they couldn’t speak to their partners or friends about.

On The Morning Show with Larry Emdur (Credit: Morning Show on Seven.)

‘It’s all going to be okay,’ I’d tell them.

It’s now nearly three years since I became a professional cuddler – and I adore it.

It has also evolved to me doing masterclasses and corporate wellbeing retreats.

The majority of my clients are men who are feeling lonely – they might have just gone through a divorce or are widowed.

But I’ve had several female clients too, including one woman who needed some comfort after her long-term boyfriend walked out on her without an explanation.

I even connected with another veteran who suffered from PTSD after serving in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Being able to connect with a fellow veteran in this intimate, platonic capacity has really helped and I was surprised at how relaxed and comfortable I felt, he wrote to me after our sessions. I’m less stressed, more in touch with my emotions and am sleeping better, he added.

It meant the world to me to hear what a difference I was making to the mental health of others.

A lot of people think it’s sexual, but that’s simply not the case.

Many people get a massage to feel good, and this is the same thing.

I have regular clients who I see once a month for a good old hug session.

‘I make a positive difference to people’s lives.’

But I’ve also had the odd inappropriate message from potential clients. As soon as that happens, I’m quick to cut off contact.

My cuddling is strictly professional and I won’t allow any lines to be crossed.

Currently, I charge $250 an hour for a snuggle sesh.

I never imagined I’d be paying my bills with cuddles, but I’m proud of my business and what I’ve achieved.

‘You make me so proud,’ Mum tells me.

But it’s not just the cash. I feel like I make a positive difference to people’s lives.

As for my own mental health, things couldn’t be better. I’m happily single, travelling and spreading joy wherever I go.

After an extremely dark period, I feel like I’ve finally found the light at the end of the tunnel.