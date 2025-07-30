Ageing Grace: Why this Aussie took up ballet at 43

Ageing Grace was founded by Eve and her friends in 2023

Amazing Eve had only just began ballet when she was 43 a few years prior

Now 47, she is so proud of what she and her mates have achieved

Here she shares her own story in her own words.

Dancing my heart out at the Meredith Music Festival, Vic, I was like a woman possessed.

As a kid I’d never done any form of dance. But I fell in love with music in my 20s and loved dancing to rock and metal bands like Motley Crue, Melvins, and Tool. I’d give my all to my freestyle moves at festivals and concerts.

So imagine my surprise when, aged 43 and at a contemporary dance class in July 2021, the teacher taught us some ballet – and I loved it.

Six months later, I joined a ballet school that offered beginners classes for over 40s. My heart raced as I stepped into the studio for the first time. It was intimidating – especially as there are rules about correct positions and moves – but everyone was so welcoming.

I especially struck up a bond with a lady in her 60s named Claudine, who was a newbie too.

‘I was amazed at what I could do.’

‘I’m worried I have two left feet,’ she chuckled, as we cowered at the back.

‘I won’t be able to remember the twists and turns for toffee,’ I sniggered.

But as I started to wiggle and whirl to the music, I was amazed at what I could do.

The teacher was very understanding about everyone’s differing abilities, and instead of grand pliés we stuck to learning basics.

Afterwards I couldn’t stop smiling. And from then on, Claudine and I looked forward to our Monday and Friday classes, where we learnt the instructor’s moves.

Having a ball, I booked private lessons too.

My teacher, Terri, then 67, further fuelled my passion for ballet, and I practised until I ached all over.

Terri, Claudine and Eve (Credit: Katey Shearer )

At the end of each term, our class took to the stage and performed the routines we’d been rehearsing.

‘Nice work!’ my husband Andrew, then 44, would say afterwards.

Revelling in the chance to dance with older women and the joy our performances brought to our audience, I had an idea.

‘We should start our own dance school for mature women, but also take our performances to an older audience, like those in aged care facilities,’ I suggested to Terri and Claudine.

‘Not all residents can got out to see a dance show, so we’ll bring the beauty of ballet to them,’ Terri smiled.

So in early 2023, Ageing Grace – the name a play on the song ‘Amazing Grace’ – was born in Torquay, Vic.

Renting a hall, the three of us collaborated to make our vision come true. Our prima ballerina Terri – a ballet examiner with over 50 years teaching experience – choreographed, and taught us routines geared towards us more ‘mature ducks’ so we could move in a fun yet graceful and safe way.

Not long after, my friends, pianist Carl and violinist Jimmy, agreed to perform live music for us.

And with Claudine being a fashion designer we were soon sewing bows and sequins on our leotards and sprucing up our tutus.

It was such fun spending evenings stitching, glueing and gasbagging.

We secured a booking in a local aged care facility for December 2024. Terri choreographed four dances to Christmas-themed tunes, and Claudine ordered three Santa dresses online.

‘I was a bag of nerves as the lights went up.’

Come performance day, with Terri front of stage and Claudine and me behind, we took our positions in the facility’s Chapel in front of an eager audience of staff, residents, and their family and friends.

I was a bag of nerves as the lights went up and the piano began to tinkle. But as I began to dance, despite forgetting a plié here and a chassé there, I felt transported.

‘That was simply wonderful,’ residents trilled.

Terri, Claudine and Eve (Credit: Supplied.)

Two months later, our next booking was just as successful and, even though I forgot more moves – and accidentally added an extra spin while dancing to ‘A Wonderful World’ – I enjoyed every moment.

We also encouraged residents to get involved in our warm-up. Terri, who has an accreditation in dance for people with Parkinson’s, sat in a chair, and with Claudine and me standing, we demonstrated the same simple movement with modifications, and almost everyone in the room completed a variation.

‘It’s incredible to be doing something I never dreamt possible again,’ a lady in her late 70s living with Parkinson’s, who used to be a ballet dancer, confessed.

Now, six months later, Ageing Grace has several bookings in age care facilities over the next few months.

While the dance school is in its infancy, we offer adult ballet classes where Terri teaches less strenuous dances because, let’s face it, none of us is going to be doing leaping splits and landing on our tippy toes!

The focus is on mastering graceful movements to build strength and balance.

‘Ballet brings happiness to my heart.’

Ageing Grace has ignited a fire inside me, not just for music and dance but for fitness and friendships, too. Seeing peoples’ eyes dance with joy when we take the stage is such a privilege.

Ballet brings happiness to my heart.

