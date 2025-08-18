  •  
Stuffed toys recalled over potentially fatal choking hazard

The cute and cuddly animals pose a safety risk to children
Product Recalled

A maker of stuffed toys for children has recalled a range of alpaca toys over fears they could pose a serious choking hazard.

The alpaca plush toys, made by manufacturer Inkari, feature small plastic eyes which could become detached and cause death or serious injury if swallowed by a child.

The recall affects all designs and sizes of the cute and cuddly Inkari alpacas except the XXL size.

Some of the affected stuffed toys (Credit: Inkari/productsafety.gov.au)
One of the affected stuffed toys (Credit: Inkari/productsafety.gov.au)
The toys carry a label saying they are suitable for ages 0+ but do not comply with the mandatory standard for toys for children up and including 36 months, according to a notice on the Product Safety website.

The toys were made in Peru but sold internationally and online between August 1 20203 and 31 July 2025.

Anyone with one of the affected Inkari alpacas in their home should keep them out of the reach of children immediately and contact the company for a refund.

Visit the notice on the Product Safety website for more details.

Some of the affected toys (Credit: Inkari/productsafety.gov.au)
Sarah Firth

Sarah is editor of that’s life! and has been a writer for more than 15 years after studying journalism at Sheffield College. She's written for the Nottingham Post, Chat magazine, that's life! in the UK, Kidspot and The Sun online. She loves cups of tea so strong they could stand up and is a very untidy Virgo.

