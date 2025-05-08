Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keep a keen eye on the ball, Aries, and your energetic efforts make taking those long-range goals to a whole new level possible. Cash is coming from a source you’re counting on or wouldn’t have expected.

Lucky numbers 6, 10, 19

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

A flourish of feels takes you by surprise when setting eyes on a newborn, fur-kid or online connection for the first time. Make sure you get your guaranteed share of a matured investment, family inheritance or big bonus.

Lucky numbers 26, 32, 35

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Curious but cautious about that door-knock? Just answer the call, Gemini, as it could be your leg-up for that item pinned to the top of your vision board. Entering or exiting a relationship feels so normal.

Lucky number 11, 40, 43

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Your natural near-sightedness clearly shows your imminent plans falling into place – especially with your new skill-set to take you there. You know exactly what you want from a relationship, Cancer, with Tuesday’s date ticking all boxes.

Lucky numbers 23, 27, 28

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Have you decided whether a home renovation, relocation or piece of real estate is the way to go yet, Leo? Friday’s flirt-fest ends with a closer connection to someone who makes your healthy heart beat faster.

Lucky numbers 18, 34, 39

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Keep it up, Virgo. Your boss, clients or friends are fully impressed by the advanced creativity you put into a paid project. You won’t mind doing the majority of the work to get a relationship up and running.

Lucky numbers 1, 17, 24

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Are you feeling stuck? Not for much longer, Libra, as you come out of your recent reclusivity, create more free-time or find a legal loophole. An old family business, group investment or bullied child revives their thrive.

Lucky numbers 6, 13, 45

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Keep your green-eyed monster under wraps during a relationship reunion, family conversation or work conference, Scorpio, and it’s game on for more love or extra money. A mini make-over brightens Monday’s mood.

Lucky numbers 2, 15, 42

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Taking a literal journey or more of the metaphoric kind clears your mind, improves your health and reinstates your innate optimism. A video or coffee catch-up with a family member or old mate serves food for thought.

Lucky numbers 5, 9, 11

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Everything happens for a reason. Even your best-laid plans can be disrupted, Capricorn, but see it as a big blessing in disguise. Are you feeling concerned a partnership isn’t progressing fast enough? Slow-mo makes perfect sense.

Lucky numbers 7, 12, 44

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Thinking more involvement in current affairs, community activities or local politics might be the missing link? You have them covered, Aquarius – put extra energy into your personal relationships instead. Cash makes a comeback. Spend wisely.

Lucky numbers 16, 28, 38

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Set aside time to make headway with that home business, room make-over or op-shop spree, Pisces, and watch how the fabulous flow-on effect begins almost immediately. A tween or teen reaches a miraculous milestone.

Lucky numbers 8, 20, 41

