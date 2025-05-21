Aries

March 21 – April 20

Take a closer look at that job opening, realistic monetary investment or dollar-spinning offer before the door closes. Don’t overlook a mutual attraction at Saturday’s mingle and mix. Happily attached? Time to talk about your routines.

Lucky numbers 7, 8, 41

Advertisement

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

That longing for a stable domestic domain, committed coupling or extra mouth to feed is close to manifesting. Take action, without batting an eye, and there’s movement by Tuesday. A nostalgic moment calls for snail mail.

Lucky numbers 13, 24, 33

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Curiosity peaks. Setting eyes on a dating profile, your dinner partner or back-again boo, Gemini, means question time or major reminiscing. That financial frustration is quickly mopped up via a phone call, message or email.

Lucky number 17, 26, 29

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Catch that momentary memory about where you came from, Cancer, as it’s endorsement of the wonderful life you’re creating for you and yours. Monday is tightly locked in for a monetary surprise. Clothes shopping anyone?

Lucky numbers 1, 20, 44

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Are you happy to be the headline-of-the-week? Join in the validation of what you’ve achieved, where you plan to go, or how you intend to present yourself. Hit replay on that rushed relationship, Leo, as it could have legs after all.

Lucky numbers 11, 15, 35

Advertisement

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Residential news, home-related matters or family issues come to a happy head, Virgo, thanks solely to tackling that to-do list one item at a time. Have you been meaning to rejoin the gym or pull out that dusty treadmill? Hmm…

Lucky numbers 4, 18, 27

Libra

September 24 – October 23

You’re rarely lacking in creative concepts, Libra, and as from Tuesday, it’s a matter of choosing colour matches, searching for compatible textures or building something from next to nothing. Plucky enough to send a saucy text?

Lucky numbers 6, 22, 25

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

You won’t object to feeling like a money magnet as your week unfolds – it’s like everything you touch turns to loose change, reward points or substantial wins. Who’s been sleeping in your bed? Your sexy secret is out, Scorpio.

Lucky numbers 14, 21, 31

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Now you’ve seen that your part in an awkward situation wasn’t a contributing factor, it’s all go with a money-building opportunity, house-hunting bender or box-ticking relationship. Healing starts with mindfulness and rest.

Lucky numbers 34, 36, 39

Advertisement

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Be fully aware of individuals circling back into your life, as there could be a connection worth a semi-overhaul, collaboration in need of a revisit, or ex-partnership signalling a retry. Study or training becomes relevant again.

Lucky numbers 2, 37, 42

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Facing life head-on leads to the lifestyle you’ve only dreamed about, work conditions you deserve, or family involvement you deep-down always wanted. An addition to your daily routine contributes to five-star health.

Lucky numbers 16, 28, 45

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

A domestic breakthrough, family milestone or relationship next-step launches a more effective and satisfying phase, Pisces, while also steering you away from anything that reeks of ‘trip-up’. Standing by a loved one works a treat.

Lucky numbers 23, 23, 27

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Advertisement

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

Advertisement

Sign up to receive the latest

news and offers from that’s life! Close Thank you for subscribing! Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.