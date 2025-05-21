Aries
March 21 – April 20
Take a closer look at that job opening, realistic monetary investment or dollar-spinning offer before the door closes. Don’t overlook a mutual attraction at Saturday’s mingle and mix. Happily attached? Time to talk about your routines.
Lucky numbers 7, 8, 41
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
That longing for a stable domestic domain, committed coupling or extra mouth to feed is close to manifesting. Take action, without batting an eye, and there’s movement by Tuesday. A nostalgic moment calls for snail mail.
Lucky numbers 13, 24, 33
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Curiosity peaks. Setting eyes on a dating profile, your dinner partner or back-again boo, Gemini, means question time or major reminiscing. That financial frustration is quickly mopped up via a phone call, message or email.
Lucky number 17, 26, 29
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Catch that momentary memory about where you came from, Cancer, as it’s endorsement of the wonderful life you’re creating for you and yours. Monday is tightly locked in for a monetary surprise. Clothes shopping anyone?
Lucky numbers 1, 20, 44
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Are you happy to be the headline-of-the-week? Join in the validation of what you’ve achieved, where you plan to go, or how you intend to present yourself. Hit replay on that rushed relationship, Leo, as it could have legs after all.
Lucky numbers 11, 15, 35
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Residential news, home-related matters or family issues come to a happy head, Virgo, thanks solely to tackling that to-do list one item at a time. Have you been meaning to rejoin the gym or pull out that dusty treadmill? Hmm…
Lucky numbers 4, 18, 27
Libra
September 24 – October 23
You’re rarely lacking in creative concepts, Libra, and as from Tuesday, it’s a matter of choosing colour matches, searching for compatible textures or building something from next to nothing. Plucky enough to send a saucy text?
Lucky numbers 6, 22, 25
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
You won’t object to feeling like a money magnet as your week unfolds – it’s like everything you touch turns to loose change, reward points or substantial wins. Who’s been sleeping in your bed? Your sexy secret is out, Scorpio.
Lucky numbers 14, 21, 31
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Now you’ve seen that your part in an awkward situation wasn’t a contributing factor, it’s all go with a money-building opportunity, house-hunting bender or box-ticking relationship. Healing starts with mindfulness and rest.
Lucky numbers 34, 36, 39
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Be fully aware of individuals circling back into your life, as there could be a connection worth a semi-overhaul, collaboration in need of a revisit, or ex-partnership signalling a retry. Study or training becomes relevant again.
Lucky numbers 2, 37, 42
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Facing life head-on leads to the lifestyle you’ve only dreamed about, work conditions you deserve, or family involvement you deep-down always wanted. An addition to your daily routine contributes to five-star health.
Lucky numbers 16, 28, 45
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
A domestic breakthrough, family milestone or relationship next-step launches a more effective and satisfying phase, Pisces, while also steering you away from anything that reeks of ‘trip-up’. Standing by a loved one works a treat.
Lucky numbers 23, 23, 27
Zodiac signs and astrology
Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.
The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.
In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.
The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.