Aries

March 21 – April 20

Clearly you deserve maximum personal space to complete those tasks flagged to boost your income – so let people know! Craving more romance with your person or thinking of jumping on the dating wheel? Initiate or join up asap.

Lucky numbers 6, 15, 34

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Keep those associated with your proposed home extension, job advancement or health matter in the loop, Taurus, as what they contribute is super support. Your sassy sister or benevolent brother has good news.

Lucky numbers 13, 26, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Do you think placing a home deposit, replacing furniture or innocently misplacing someone’s nasty item of clothing is your next step? It’s the only way to achieve your goal, Gemini. Shaping up has never felt so natural.

Lucky number 17, 33, 38

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

If you’ve been clutching at straws regarding a networking scheme, home business or triangular relationship, stress no more, Cancer, as Wednesday has a doable solution. Have you checked online for that big bank transfer yet?

Lucky numbers 5, 9, 11

Leo

July 24 – August 23

There are alternatives available for making over that spare room, zhooshing up your wardrobe or spicing up your love life, Leo – you just need to put in the work. That magnificent mane receives a marvellous touch-up.

Lucky numbers 21, 24, 28

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Your strategy for winning hearts involves those less fortunate than yourself and stepping up when family reach out, Virgo. But from Monday it’s good karma coming right back at you. A blue line is cause for celebration.

Lucky numbers 19, 23, 40

Libra

September 24 – October 23

The time is right. With or without ending a current situation, Libra, it’s game on for seeking the perfect position, ideal relationship, or best family locale. It’s no surprise you’re receiving respect for a project or opinion.

Lucky numbers 1, 7, 10

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Does your tank need a refill? Rather than throwing energy into non-urgent tasks, take time to attend to what you need mentally and physically. Re-linking with an ex-partner, old friend or elderly relative works wonders for both of you.

Lucky numbers 20, 27, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Allowing your vulnerability to shine through makes haggling for a special seat, wrangling a divine date or battling through bank clauses unnecessary. Take a serious look at the bargain bin or online sales, Sagittarius.

Lucky numbers 8, 14, 43

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

As things mesh between financial partners, residential rivals or legal opponents, your goals take a leap towards manifestation. A mutual attraction, family connection or online friendship can loosen its boundaries now.

Lucky numbers 16, 32, 36

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Make some more room for doing the things that really make you tick, Aquarius, and it’s not too long before those other dull activities magically fall away. Finally, that pregnancy problem or lower leg issue takes a hike.

Lucky numbers 22, 39, 42

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Pitch-perfect, Pisces. The presentation of your revised concept elevates your position at work, with family members, or during a special date. Rewind to something that played a large part in your world way back when.

Lucky numbers 2, 12, 45

