Aries

March 21 – April 20

Keep your radar set for career opportunities, leadership roles or like-minded individuals, Aries, as your big goals are about to bloom. Considered organising a family function or besties’ gathering to announce your big move?

Lucky numbers 13, 15, 19

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Someone is likely to eat their words when expressing what’s best for you going forward. Your next life step is right on track, Taurus, and you won’t let anyone tell you otherwise. Wednesday’s delivery is a stunning surprise.

Lucky numbers 7, 25, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

With ambition underlined, Gemini, from the moment you check your socials or send Monday’s first email it’s game-on for your vision to morph into a dollar-dazzling reality. Align that body check-up with a coffee catch-up.

Lucky number 18, 23, 33

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Your natural introspection provides the answer to moving forward financially, reinventing your appearance, or chalking up kudos from family or friends. On the flip side, publicising a group activity or social event gets a big tick.

Lucky numbers 2, 8, 10

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Craving a continuous cash top-up, Leo? Completing those shelved projects, investing in a family business, or seriously upskilling could just be the solution. Make meditation, mindfulness or visualisation part of your self-growth routine.

Lucky numbers 20, 34, 40

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Does someone tick your partnership boxes, point you in the right financial direction, or have a pertinent story to relate? All is revealed on Sunday, Virgo. The sound of toddlers, tweens or teens says fun-trouble ahead.

Lucky numbers 6, 9, 12

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Are you getting the best bang for your buck, Libra? After doing your homework, researching reviews or chatting with those in the know, you might do better elsewhere. Listening via ear buds or speakerphone helps crush chores.

Lucky numbers 3, 17, 22

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

There has to be room for more than one person at the top, Scorpio, so prepare to present your wares, display your credentials or show off your terrific talents. It’s a Thursday win-win with your significant other or neighbour.

Lucky numbers 41, 44, 45

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Refraining from forcing the agenda, attempting to pick up the vibe or trusting your instincts, Sagittarius, means it’s game-on for a monetary makeover or dream home project. Need a release? That workout routine does the trick.

Lucky numbers 30, 42, 43

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

They’ll thank you afterwards. The fallout of your on-point plans might involve shaking up others’ agendas, Capricorn, but you’re onto something that could benefit all. Bringing banter back to the bedroom helps you feel the earth move.

Lucky numbers 5, 8, 11

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

If you lean in to what feels like the ideal work situation, right romantic relationship or best family expansion plan, Aquarius, you reach your goal quicker than anticipated. Iron out the kinks with an in-law or frenemy.

Lucky numbers 26, 27, 34

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

With your innate intuition on high-beam, Pisces, you read the room perfectly, steer a conversation in the right direction, or know instantly if someone is a good fit. Be present in the moment when a family member shows up.

Lucky numbers 16, 18, 39

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

