Aries

March 21 – April 20

If a solid routine can provide extra security to your life, Aries, why wouldn’t you temporarily shelve that super-spontaneous tendency? The glitz and glamour scheduled for Saturday comes with a stream of green romantic flags.

Lucky numbers 1,7, 8

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

By activating your inner-empath, Taurus, you manage to recruit individuals from your work world to your online followers over to your social circle without a hitch. Friday bonus: a memorable family or relationship experience.

Lucky numbers 30, 41, 45

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Is the gossip grapevine sprouting fact or fiction? Things become astoundingly clear during an intimate or work conversation. Test your inner-intuit on Wednesday, Gemini, when a monetary or residential opportunity is handed to you.

Lucky number 14, 27, 33

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Anticipate forming a stronger bond with a relative, work colleague or your partner. Now that you’ve conquered self-love, Cancer, the flow-on effect could be mind-blowing. Glad you didn’t dump that room or body do-over?

Lucky numbers 4, 16, 23

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Despite your work focus, Leo, you can’t get enough of the dulcet tones of an ardent admirer, articulate artist or adopted animal. Take a fun day or two to replenish your physical fitness or mental health.

Lucky numbers 20, 39, 44

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

With lovely recollections lingering in your sub-conscious, Virgo, expect to be introduced to, run into or catch up with people who remind you of days gone by. Shut off your practical thinking and follow your heart on Tuesday.

Lucky numbers 26, 34, 38

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Choosing to ignore your advisory committee, Libra, means making a big decision easier, taking the next step simpler or starting a new chapter a walk in the park. Are you put off by someone’s greed or envy?

Lucky numbers 12, 18, 21

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Feeling the urge to rebuild a relationship, remodel your home or restructure your environment? After Monday’s news flash, Scorpio, it’s all systems go. A home-cooked meal takes a family meeting to a nice simmer rather than bombastic boil.

Lucky numbers 3, 11, 22

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Why not use that chunk of free-time to merge into meditation, supervise a sensuous activity or work on that gap-in-the-market book? Find any excuse to reconnect with a relatable relative or gregarious group.

Lucky numbers 15, 33, 43

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

If you can’t bring yourself to think outside the square regarding a financial matter, residential move or vacay, Capricorn, at least be prepared to take others’ left-field ideas on board. Backyard or online-digging for that heirloom?

Lucky numbers 5, 6, 42

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

A family reunion, work conference or coffee catch-up may last forever but the end result is worth the minor angst. Physical attraction is one thing, Aquarius, while an added cerebral connection brings super-sparks to Thursday’s table.

Lucky numbers 24, 36, 37

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

It’s the intoxicating feeling you get when life hands you a glass of work success, inner-peace or physical health. Slipping off those faded rose-coloured glasses reveals a relationship reality you actually feel comfortable with.

Lucky numbers 13, 29, 35

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

Zodiac signs and astrology

Astrology is a method of predicting everyday events based on the planets and the stars, and was first used about 5000 years ago.

The 12 star symbols are Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces.

In astrology, the star signs, or zodiac, make up the ring of the Earth’s orbit around the sun.

The star signs relate to our birthday based on the sun’s position in orbit at the time of our birth.

