Weekly horoscope: September 5 – September 11

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Taking things on face value, Aries? Be on guard for a random comment, work email or group photo that could mean something different to what is represented. Don’t doubt yourself. Your feelings are reciprocated on Saturday.

Lucky numbers 17, 28, 30

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Pause and it becomes evident that someone is seriously interested in you, taking your side, or hopes to be part of your posse. Releasing elements of your past makes your desired future a real probability.

Lucky numbers 11, 23, 41

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Being mindful of your utterances is old news, Gemini, but a mad Monday mention could make or break a situationship or friendship. On the flip side, censoring takes a back seat when a nice surprise hits your mailbox.

Lucky numbers 29, 32, 45

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Since you’re the voice of influence in your family, household or work arena, Cancer, why not throw light on what needs altering to improve communication? Stay alert for Tuesday’s romantic admirer or support person.

Lucky numbers 1, 6, 9

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Falling back on your fave comfort food? Rather than ruining all your good bodywork, Leo, that thing you’re pushing down needs to be addressed asap. A submission, application or quotation gets five stars.

Lucky numbers 20, 27, 33

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

If you can manage it, Virgo, avoid Sunday small talk. Instead, delve into the depths of what’s really going on with a teen, tween or long-time friend. Go on, ditch the polite preliminaries and spill your feelings to that super someone.

Lucky numbers 4, 12, 22

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Spell out your thoughts, Libra. Despite ruling in relationships, being part of a cosy couple or new love connection often sees you looking for an exit route. Only orange flags on show with a suggested suburb, course or car.

Lucky numbers 5, 13, 40

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Check in with your to-do list, daily diary or vision board. Are you finally able to tick off jobs done, people seen or desires met? Avoid dialogue with an emotionally dangerous dude – you now know better, Scorpio.

Lucky numbers 42, 43, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Revved up about a challenging project, potential partnership or dream job, Sagittarius? Keep the enthusiasm rolling long after the honeymoon period. A financial, legal or residential matter races to the finish line.

Lucky numbers 6, 19, 23

Capricorn

December 22 – January 21

Beware of a smarmy individual – either on or offline, past or present – who can’t walk their talk, isn’t well-intended or clearly wants you to cave in. Your family or co-workers’ smiley faces say it all on Thursday.

Lucky numbers 3, 33, 35

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Friends don’t fail you, Aquarius, so return the favours, invest in their visions or offer to mind their kids. What a positive difference in how your body or abode looks now, compared to a couple of years ago!

Lucky numbers 7, 8, 24

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Swept up by another daydream? Strangely, this one looks set to sail, Pisces. It just requires more information, major support and a full wallet! Upskilling, dating or cooking has your undeniable commitment.

Lucky numbers 25, 26, 31

