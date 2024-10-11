Weekly horoscope: October 3 – October 9

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A budget for that family holiday, home upgrade or wardrobe improvement is a priority. Unable to commit to a relationship next step? Be kind at Sunday’s awkward chat. Pick a password incorporating achieving or reuniting.

Lucky numbers 7, 40, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

What’s happened to your innate chill, Taurus? Have you been run off your feet, faced with difficult choices, or driven to succeed lately? Preparation is required for Monday’s love announcement or wedding speech.

Lucky numbers 23, 39, 41

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Is self-sabotage slowly seeping in? Don’t let your insecurities stop the advancement of a special relationship, family business or creative outlet. If travel is table-talk, Gemini, it might be time to include that homebody.

Lucky numbers 17, 19, 34

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Protect your boundaries! You don’t need the angst of being questioned for your family move, home refresh or upgraded appearance plans. Why not purchase that car accessories bundle or the complete holiday package?

Lucky numbers 1, 8, 11

Leo

July 24 – August 23

With events running nicely outside your control, Leo, don’t ignore the good-vibe signs with something or somebody before the opportunity fades away. Taking a more mature direction with study or a teen might work.

Lucky numbers 25, 27, 42

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Kudos for making your presence, ideas or information known to a work group, at a family dinner or within your household. Encourage your significant other or love target to come clean about their changed feelings.

Lucky numbers 30, 33, 44

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Stepping out of the red into the black makes your vision board viable, ticks your vacay plans or finishes the partnership pie. Are you flinching at the thought of visiting that in-law or frenemy? It needs to happen, Libra.

Lucky numbers 10, 12, 15

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Deadlines will dissolve. Accomplishing everything on your work agenda, to-do list or social calendar in your own time allocates spare moments to just do you. Check with loved ones before launching into a decorative project.

Lucky numbers 9, 14, 18

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Clearly the big question is whether you take the quick route without the sensational scenery or cruise slowly past the exquisite landmarks? Creating a more co-operative domestic life or office zone is on you.

Lucky numbers 3, 36, 28

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

You are inspired to make extreme changes capable of benefiting your bank account, boosting your body, or building a better relationship with your special person. Must-have creature comforts make or break a booking.

Lucky numbers 13, 35, 43

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Are you feeling pulled in two directions? Preferring to view an ‘exit sign’ while also making a partnership commitment is part of your psychology. This one is an exception. You’re at your personal best with health and fitness.

Lucky numbers 2, 5, 16

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

As is demonstrated during a group activity, work function or second date, Pisces, unity is something you create without thinking. Expect to connect with a newly-discovered relative or clued-up accountant.

Lucky numbers 13, 22, 23

