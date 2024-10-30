Weekly horoscope: October 24 – October 30

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Are you split between more solo time and an urge to merge with someone new, your patient partner, or a supportive bunch? Wednesday says trust your gut. When choosing moving, renovating or renting, consider cashflow.

Lucky numbers 1, 40, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

As you flit through inspiring comments or articles, it’s clear that signing up for a course, starting a home business, or shifting your monetary plans is essential. Listen to your heart on a first date or date night.

Lucky numbers 17, 26, 30

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Reach for your inner empath, Gemini, when drawing out info from a tight-lipped co-worker, feelings from a reserved love target, or words from a shy tween. Ignore Friday’s FOMO – you have better things to do.

Lucky numbers 10, 39, 41

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

By giving your determination a workout, ducking distractions and avoiding devices, that jam-packed to-do list shrinks. Use your ability to focus on what your partner or a relationship contender is not saying.

Lucky numbers 7, 11, 15

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Send your ego on a short holiday. To showcase your professionalism, propel your product, or install trust within someone, Leo, playing the modest card is fundamental. A health mission or beauty plan makes headway.

Lucky numbers 16, 19, 21

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

After having you push boulders up hills, Virgo, the universe offers an olive branch featuring financial relief, emotional rest and that thing you haven’t got a grip on yet – fun. Venture out of your comfort zone with a newbie.

Lucky numbers 4, 8, 12

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Why fight your feelings when they’re clearly leading to your desired endgame? Sure, it’s currently a little alien and all-consuming, Libra, but it will balance out. Engage in pastimes that fuel your unfiltered creativity.

Lucky numbers 25, 27, 32

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Nobody puts Scorpio in the corner. Once you confidently confront the culprit, your position is reinstated, a certain person backs off or the dollar-dipping stops. The temptation to reveal your good news gives you goosebumps.

Lucky numbers 22, 38, 39

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Others may automatically think your winning streak is luck-related, Sagittarius, but the muscle and time you put into this achievement is obvious and commendable. A loved one’s unorthodox decision sits well with you.

Lucky numbers 20, 36, 42

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

It’s a little unfamiliar just sitting back and enjoying the process, Capricorn, but this particular scenario doesn’t warrant your input or intervention. On the flip side, if an organisation doesn’t fulfil their promise, take immediate action.

Lucky numbers 2, 34, 43

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

You automatically dodge others’ expectations, but are happy to do the unexpected. Anticipate laying down boundaries on Saturday when someone oversteps. Your wishes are your beloved, love interest, or bestie’s command.

Lucky numbers 6, 18, 28

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

A project is taken off the backburner to sizzle on the front hot plate, Pisces, and all you need to do is stay on point, use your resources, and actively listen. Are you really backflipping on severing ties with someone?

Lucky numbers 13, 33, 37

