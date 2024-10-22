Weekly horoscope: October 17 – October 23

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Are you feeling restricted? What on earth could they be when you’re at home, in your workspace, or with your partner? Actually, Aries, there are lines you can’t cross and for good reason. Blocked money fortunately starts moving.

Lucky numbers 2, 9, 17

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Something playing on your practical mind, Taurus? A domestic problem, work glitch or forever-family issue requires your contribution. Someone who promised you the world kind of delivers on Wednesday.

Lucky numbers 13, 15, 19

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

It might be an idea to rein it in before someone gets the wrong idea, you commit to something you might regret, or you find yourself in the same predicament as last year. Your humorous approach rebuilds your love-life.

Lucky numbers 20, 23, 40

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Is constructive advice or nasty criticism dialling up? This becomes clear on Thursday when your workmate, online group or first date shows their true colours. Consider investing in quality family time.

Lucky numbers 4, 8, 21

Leo

July 24 – August 23

You dramatic, Leo? Maybe just a tad. Look, you can prevent things reaching make-or-break point with your beloved, within your work arena or with close friends. A past connection comes up with an exciting offer.

Lucky numbers 36, 41, 45

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Taking work into your downtime, family haven or romantic moments? It hasn’t panned out in the past, Virgo, and it won’t succeed in the present. Crank up your ability to flip a failed home project into something fabulous.

Lucky numbers 16, 24, 26

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Are you facing more curved balls than you know what to do with? Treat them as blessings in disguise, Libra, as they could enhance your privileges, boost your body or increase your income. Tickets or motels reserved?

Lucky numbers 5, 7, 11

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Your external world begins to reflect the massive personal growth you’ve managed to make over the last few months. It’s a marvellous mirror. The acquisition of an inheritance, shares or designer threads is on the cards.

Lucky numbers 12, 28, 42

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Up until now, Sagittarius, it’s been a case of more money going out than coming in. Well, the tables turn from Tuesday when your budget gets a beautiful boost. Booked that alternative medical appointment yet?

Lucky numbers 6, 22, 44

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Have you been patiently waiting for a relative, your bestie or one of your offspring to get on board with a project, or catch-up for a bite? Saturday, Capricorn, Saturday. A loving moment reminds you of a first kiss.

Lucky numbers 14, 27, 39

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

How good is it when your personal life is in sync with your working world? You find this out when suddenly more time is available to play. Don’t dare feel guilty for treating your wardrobe to some cool additions.

Lucky numbers 25, 33, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Rather than retreat into yourself when a tender topic, taboo subject or tantalising newcomer is centre stage, Pisces, speak up, shout out or stand up. Something you forgot about is about to pay dividends.

Lucky numbers 15, 30, 35

