Weekly horoscope: November 21 – November 27

Psychic astrologer Kris Fontaine guides us through this week in astrology and what the planets have in store for your star sign.

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Take a risk on romance! It’s not like you to hold back, Aries, so cease the coy performance, stop sending mixed messages and note they’re clearly in your orbit. Is that major money in your account?

Lucky numbers 8, 11, 20

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

As it currently stands, Taurus, refusing to make the booking, cancel the tickets or set up the spare room is working against you. Paying even more attention to incoming and outgoing dollars pays off.

Lucky numbers 13, 17, 34

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

You make Thursday’s challenging physical task, scheduled work meeting or cosy catch-up a tasty mental treat. Letting go of emotional and tangible clutter results in residential harmony or a cordial parting of ways.

Lucky numbers 13, 20, 28

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Good and tough memories help when making a tricky family decision, having an awkward online chat or putting up partnership boundaries. Even if you have to re-budget, it’s a must-have purchase.

Lucky numbers 19, 33, 40

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Sure, they’re only human, Leo, but make sure the lines don’t blur with a social-circle addition, at-work newcomer or a past romantic relationship. After fact-checking, it’s a green light for a home loan or deposit.

Lucky numbers 14, 29, 38

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Hard pressed to accept social invitations, attend family events or slot in date nights? Ignore excessive chores, request deadline pushbacks or eliminate superfluous appointments. Monday asks – herbal or traditional?

Lucky numbers 1, 27, 39

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Is the balance out due to family demands, pesky work colleagues or a discontented partner? There’s no time like Tuesday to draw a line in the sand. You receive validation for something you did months ago.

Lucky numbers 16, 32, 45

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Why the sudden reluctance, Scorpio? It’s now or never to start a home business, take the next relationship step or agree to a social meet-up. A family member shows how much they actually care.

Lucky numbers 3, 15, 44

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Ignorance feeling like bliss? If you’re fooling yourself you aren’t invested in a romantic relationship, property sale or family pregnancy, Sagittarius, you’re about to miss out. Lock in an appearance makeover or computer upgrade.

Lucky numbers 4, 41, 42

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

You’re fully familiar with the term ‘no labour, no results’, Capricorn, but giving others a gentle shove will guarantee that project is completed by its looming deadline. Self-care tops Saturday’s to-do list.

Lucky numbers 30, 34, 35

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

A little overwhelmed by the range of new directions, stack of choices or amount of information at your disposal? Take your time, Aquarius, mull things over and, most of all, enjoy! Greening up won’t slow you down.

Lucky numbers 6, 22, 23

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Pushing back on a relative, boss or organisation that doesn’t know your value deserves kudos. On the flip side, flipping off those who support your visions means shooting yourself in the foot. High hopes for a health helper.

Lucky numbers 26, 36, 39

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings