Weekly horoscope: March 5 – March 12

Aries

March 21 – April 20

A long learning curve comes to a happy end as you launch a financial fix, introduce your blended family, or spread your study wings. Thursday is flagged for a significant personal milestone that could reboot your confidence.

Lucky numbers 11, 20, 21

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Lose that stubborn streak and listen. If you take advice from someone who has formerly stood where you stand, Taurus, it’s problem solved for a monetary matter, property sale or child’s education. Romance races through Saturday’s veins.

Lucky numbers 3, 6, 9

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Primed to solve a personal puzzle, family mystery or career question? By using your common sense and inner word magician, Gemini, it’s game-on to get answers by Tuesday. Take note of travel testimonials or dating site suggestions.

Lucky numbers 3, 6, 40

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Whether you’re a mature-aged, junior or inexperienced worker, Cancer, don’t let this block you from applying for that job, commencing a work-from-home business or networking your wonderful wares. A compliment is a confidence boost.

Lucky numbers 7, 11, 14

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Read Monday’s room. Your roaring bravado could make others pull back a tad, Leo, which is exactly what you don’t want when kicking off a life-changing venture. It’s the perfect podcast or website for relationship advice.

Lucky numbers 6, 15, 35

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Once you take a serious look at what a study term, workout program or payment plan consists of, Virgo, not even your brave bestie can influence you to do otherwise. Does a blast from the past feature in your future?

Lucky numbers 14, 19, 25

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Don’t suffer lukewarm just to keep things harmonious, Libra. Stating your case with your utmost diplomacy goes down well with your partner, household or workmates. Is a family member’s health issue merely a result of boredom?

Lucky numbers 27, 38, 44

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Waiting with bated breath for your finances to amp up, a position to become available, or romantic reply to arrive? Wednesday lets you nicely breathe out. The range of destinations offered is deserving of the ticket price.

Lucky numbers 28, 31, 32

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Why miss out on an opportunity to make that educational grade, invest in a group property, or join a creative cohort because of family envy? Your reinstated feels make it the right time to reconnect with someone, Sagittarius.

Lucky numbers 1, 17, 22

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Isn’t it time you eliminated that mind chatter and replaced it with a more optimistic outlook? Do this, Capricorn, and you’ll be actioning those exciting plans without hesitation. A younger relative’s personal power is prominent.

Lucky numbers 28, 34, 36

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

On your mark for a dating detour, relationship advancement, or cultural contrast that lights up your partnership quarters, Aquarius. A rate cut, waived bill or pay rise is ideally timed and an instant door-opener.

Lucky numbers 2, 23, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Taking a more stable stance in your family life, within your household or during work hours makes claiming what is rightfully yours an easy task. A text or email isn’t sufficient to ramp up the romance – call instead Pisces.

Lucky numbers 10, 41, 45

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings