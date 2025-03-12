Weekly horoscope: March 13 – March 19

Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Your fun attitude, sense of freedom and impulsive nature bring a heap of happiness to a family meeting, group project or shared job. Craving a physical outlet? It’s on Monday’s menu, Aries, so start your warm-up asap.

Lucky numbers 7, 30, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Being loyal to the bone, Taurus, you won’t think twice about standing by a loved one, co-worker or friend on Tuesday. Shake up your fixed routine to make room for your soulmate, a family addition or a romantic getaway.

Lucky numbers 13, 16, 22

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Pull out one of your smart jokes to kick off a romantic connection, long-distance friendship or reconditioned relationship, Gemini – the rest will be easy. An update for a money matter or residential glitch is music to your ears.

Lucky numbers 2, 8, 11

Advertisement

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

There’s no denying it, Cancer, you can simultaneously be gentle and powerful. This is a challenge for someone who thinks they have the upper hand on Saturday. Excellent movement flagged on an investment, rental or set of wheels.

Lucky numbers 39, 41, 42

Leo

July 24 – August 23

It’s time for others to move over – royalty has arrived, Leo! Use your innate prowess to score top billing for your exciting announcement, playful participation or creative proposal. How does doling out a generous dose of cash sound?

Lucky numbers 10, 19, 23

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Your automatic ‘serving others’ routine warrants tweaking, Virgo – as in paying a lot more attention to your own needs and wants! The perfect pamper package hits your inbox on Wednesday. Try not to analyse a romantic message too much.

Lucky numbers 4, 12, 31

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Still searching for that balanced relationship, greener environment or fair payment plan? As you discover, the missing link comes from within, Libra. Manifesting your goal is almost instant. A surprise offer lands in your lap.

Lucky numbers 1, 13, 29

Advertisement

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Is it difficult to let your wall down? This person, that situation or the set-up is worthy of your vulnerability, Scorpio, and it could only be a good thing for those wild ambitions. It’s water under the bridge for a past slip-up..

Lucky numbers 25, 27, 34

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

As usual, your opinion is right on the tip of your tongue. This time, Sagittarius, it might work to your advantage to wait until the right moment to spill all. Finally – this is a relationship that lets you be and do you.

Lucky numbers 18, 36, 43

Advertisement

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Now that you have additional time on your hands, why not give more oxygen to a cash-flow opportunity, family inheritance or past relationship? The age difference might seem extra but it won’t count in the scheme of things.

Lucky numbers 5, 26, 17

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

If it wasn’t for re-reading a document, reassessing your application or re-liking a comment, you wouldn’t be in such a potentially affluent monetary position. Self-nurture comes in surroundings that cater to your contradictory nature.

Lucky numbers 28, 35, 42

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

It hasn’t always been such a great idea to offer too much of yourself to someone so soon, Pisces, but on this occasion, feel free to give them everything you’ve got. Your inner-shark won’t tolerate insincere administrators..

Lucky numbers 6, 33, 39

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings