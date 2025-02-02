Weekly horoscope: January 23 – January 29

Aries
March 21 – April 20
Be persuaded to use those hard-earned dollars on items that promise extended use, extreme entertainment or daily serenity. Pull no punches when it’s time to choose a dance partner or show a little romance.
Lucky numbers 11, 16, 35
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Engaging in activities that boost your health, stimulate your brain, or enhance your appearance achieves the results you’re after in minimal time. The only thing in the way of extra income is a fear of rejection.
Lucky numbers 26, 28, 31
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Replace that comfy couch with a treadmill, fitness regime or team activity that makes those sneakers prove their worth. Ear-bud up with that teaching podcast while doing those household chores or that garden upgrade.
Lucky numbers 3, 18, 22
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Why not elevate your local connections or partner search by joining age-appropriate on-trend social circles and dressing to impress? Pursue a property purchase with the assistance of family or friends.
Lucky numbers 7, 13, 39
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Before voicing your decision, Leo, give some thought to what you hope to achieve and who you want to impress. There is no denying you’re on a romantic roll as soon as Sunday’s entrée is served.
Lucky numbers 4, 27, 33
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Your home improvement ideas, work-from-home suggestions or researched family expansion program encounters a supportive Friday audience. If someone is single or disinterested, Virgo, you’d rather know than be oblivious.
Lucky numbers 9, 25, 40
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Switching on your diplomatic charm usually works, Libra, but watch you don’t appear faux-friendly or inauthentically interested on Monday. ‘Hair and make-up’ do an impressive job for a first date, wedding or party.
Lucky numbers 14, 43, 44
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Eating your emotions, Scorpio? Call on your willpower when faced with a smorgasbord of tasty treats, as they’re only a temporary fix to a can-be-mended issue. Moment of truth – the attraction is reciprocal.
Lucky numbers 5, 8, 30
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Rather than verbalise your muddled memories, freed-up feelings or newfound confidence immediately, Sagittarius, maybe gather your thoughts or do a bit of journalling first. You’re out of the woods regarding a family faux pas.
Lucky numbers 24, 37, 41
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
It’s easier said than done to flip your previous denial into finally facing reality, Capricorn, but Tuesday’s comment, conversation or chat is your golden wake-up call. Keen to meet someone who ticks most of your boxes? Dive in!
Lucky numbers 12, 17, 45
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Keeping tabs on your budget, staying on top of your fitness and pumping up your social activity, Aquarius, manifests your short-term goals in super-fast time. Kudos for reading the room before making an announcement.
Lucky numbers 6, 20, 36
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
By starting from scratch, Pisces, you can create a smart strategy to keep you in the family loop, redirect your workload or reinstate a relationship. You’re up to a physical challenge that tests your resilience.
Lucky numbers 2, 4, 21
