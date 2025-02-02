Weekly horoscope: January 23 – January 29

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Be persuaded to use those hard-earned dollars on items that promise extended use, extreme entertainment or daily serenity. Pull no punches when it’s time to choose a dance partner or show a little romance.

Lucky numbers 11, 16, 35

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Engaging in activities that boost your health, stimulate your brain, or enhance your appearance achieves the results you’re after in minimal time. The only thing in the way of extra income is a fear of rejection.

Lucky numbers 26, 28, 31

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Replace that comfy couch with a treadmill, fitness regime or team activity that makes those sneakers prove their worth. Ear-bud up with that teaching podcast while doing those household chores or that garden upgrade.

Lucky numbers 3, 18, 22

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Why not elevate your local connections or partner search by joining age-appropriate on-trend social circles and dressing to impress? Pursue a property purchase with the assistance of family or friends.

Lucky numbers 7, 13, 39

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Before voicing your decision, Leo, give some thought to what you hope to achieve and who you want to impress. There is no denying you’re on a romantic roll as soon as Sunday’s entrée is served.

Lucky numbers 4, 27, 33

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Your home improvement ideas, work-from-home suggestions or researched family expansion program encounters a supportive Friday audience. If someone is single or disinterested, Virgo, you’d rather know than be oblivious.

Lucky numbers 9, 25, 40

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Switching on your diplomatic charm usually works, Libra, but watch you don’t appear faux-friendly or inauthentically interested on Monday. ‘Hair and make-up’ do an impressive job for a first date, wedding or party.

Lucky numbers 14, 43, 44

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Eating your emotions, Scorpio? Call on your willpower when faced with a smorgasbord of tasty treats, as they’re only a temporary fix to a can-be-mended issue. Moment of truth – the attraction is reciprocal.

Lucky numbers 5, 8, 30

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Rather than verbalise your muddled memories, freed-up feelings or newfound confidence immediately, Sagittarius, maybe gather your thoughts or do a bit of journalling first. You’re out of the woods regarding a family faux pas.

Lucky numbers 24, 37, 41

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

It’s easier said than done to flip your previous denial into finally facing reality, Capricorn, but Tuesday’s comment, conversation or chat is your golden wake-up call. Keen to meet someone who ticks most of your boxes? Dive in!

Lucky numbers 12, 17, 45

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Keeping tabs on your budget, staying on top of your fitness and pumping up your social activity, Aquarius, manifests your short-term goals in super-fast time. Kudos for reading the room before making an announcement.

Lucky numbers 6, 20, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

By starting from scratch, Pisces, you can create a smart strategy to keep you in the family loop, redirect your workload or reinstate a relationship. You’re up to a physical challenge that tests your resilience.

Lucky numbers 2, 4, 21

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings