Weekly horoscope: January 16 – January 22

Aries

March 21 – April 20

It’s okay to show your vulnerability and there’s no need to wear a smiley face if you’re struggling. Let your partner assist, work colleagues help or your kids know what’s really going on. Dive right into Thursday’s lucky dip.

Lucky numbers 5, 40, 45

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Want to refill your tank? Instead of managing everyone else’s business, Taurus, it’s time to focus on that back-up of obligations on your own plate. In the mood for a massage or makeover? Message your mate.

Lucky numbers 13, 22, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Rather than be pulled down by others’ anger, attitude or lack of aspiration, Gemini, keep your positive mindset flowing and watch your yearnings manifest as soon as Wednesday. A romantic liaison finally comes together.

Lucky numbers 20, 34, 36

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Stay alert. Those first or revived love sparks can include seeing what you want to see, accepting behaviour you’d normally disapprove of, or losing yourself in the connection. Your pitch could win the place.

Lucky numbers 6, 19, 33

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Clearly you need more personal space. But be careful not to block people you’ll miss, burn bridges you will need or keep someone at arm’s length who you seriously love. Craving a getaway, Leo? Lock it in on Saturday.

Lucky numbers 2, 7, 11

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Keep your astute eyes wide open, Virgo, so you don’t let the right opportunity for work, love or relocation simply pass you by in a flash. A distant family member or that sassy co-worker drops a truth bomb.

Lucky numbers 26, 43, 44

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Weigh up the alternatives at your disposal, Libra, and you could be home-and-hosed with the ideal residence, relationship or work opportunity by Monday. Fingers crossed for a looming test result.

Lucky numbers 30, 32, 42

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

By putting a hold on extreme expectations, Scorpio, there’s more chance of attracting the perfect person, the ideal money-maker or your forever home. If a relative or online friend shows more respect, it’s game on for lunch.

Lucky numbers 12, 16, 35

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Fired up to ride into the sunset with your beloved, spend more time with family and friends or create more space for healthy activities? Your innate optimism has a hand in this working out. Say goodbye to sleepless nights.

Lucky numbers 3, 17, 27

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

A tried-and-true strategy for winning your love target, fixing your finances or claiming a vacancy will work, Capricorn, providing you don’t slip into negative mode. Suspecting a pregnancy? Your intuition could be spot on.

Lucky numbers 8, 28, 31

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Thinking love conquers all could be a tad unrealistic, Aquarius. How about setting one of your hard-and-fast boundaries until your partner or love interest shapes up? Put in an offer for an online item or must-do housesit.

Lucky numbers 10, 26, 39

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Swimming in circles with this home business, networking scheme or romantic connection? To avoid a mishap, Pisces, slow down and regroup. Check your phone for a lump sum transfer, prize win or refund.

Lucky numbers 9, 23, 38

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings