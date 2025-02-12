Weekly horoscope: February 6 – February 12

Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Are things amping up, Aries? Don’t be swept into a talk tornado during a work meeting, at the dinner table or within your significant relationship. A childhood collection, CD box set or travel archive could be worth a bit.

Lucky numbers 11, 19, 22

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Tune in to you. Decipher whether it’s love or lust you’re feeling, Taurus, especially with a big decision on the table. Floored by a technical glitch? Use your search engine, or ask a clued-up relative or friend.

Lucky numbers 3, 13, 29

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Due diligence please, Gemini. Rather than rush into a flashy financial proposal, messy money decision, or hectic home business, search for what else is on offer. Get ready to loosen your belt in your relationship.

Lucky numbers 7, 9, 30

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Are you swapping between what is good for you but boring, and what’s possibly toxic but very exciting? Saturday settles your mind so you take the right turn. Scroll through the package deals – the perfect one awaits.

Lucky numbers 1, 20, 45

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Crashing and burning, Leo? Pull back on the number of commitments on your plate, social engagements locked in, or kiddy outings promised. A long-awaited message from a loved one is a catalyst for residential change.

Lucky numbers 14, 17, 21

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Incoming are extra dollars for those little luxuries that make you sing. Monday’s shopping spree is a delight for your tribe or memorable for your relationship. Avoid bringing up that touchy subject during a meeting.

Lucky numbers 3, 16, 26

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Is people-pleasing getting out of hand, Libra? The result is situations you can’t afford for your mental serenity, credit rating or long-distance connection. Negotiate a loan or tradie’s quote before you change your mind.

Lucky numbers 15, 32, 35

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

Before taking the next step with someone who gives you the icks, wants you for the wrong reasons, or is a complete dud, Scorpio, tap into your true worth. A revealing conversation ensures your place is secure on Wednesday.

Lucky numbers 26, 41, 43

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Dressed up and nowhere to go? Your social spirits are peaking, Sagittarius, so investigate outing groups, like-minded gatherings or singles’ gigs. Once you get the buzz on a health-building opportunity, it’s all systems go.

Lucky numbers 2, 10, 12

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

If you shy away from owning your moment, Capricorn, you won’t receive the applause you earned, the support you deserve, or that invitation with your name on it. Re-partnering or re-engaging needn’t be a drama.

Lucky numbers 8, 34, 44

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

There’s no doubt what switches you on, keeps you connected or sustains your attraction. This makes Saturday’s date night or meet-up a make or break. Your abilities have been totally underestimated at work or in the kitchen.

Lucky numbers 9, 18, 40

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Feeling pulled in dual directions again, Pisces? It’d be easier if the response was obvious, rewards were rampant or goal posts were clear. Delegating jobs is a recipe for wealth creation or five-star health.

Lucky numbers 27, 37, 42

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including in-depth live chat readings