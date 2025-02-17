Weekly horoscope: February 13 – February 19

Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Once you decide which work opening, study program or relationship profile inspires you, Aries, it’s not long before you reach your endgame. Floating a great idea past your household or support group is a winner.

Lucky numbers 2, 13, 26

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

If communicating with a teen, man-child or elderly relative feels like it’s all one-sided, pull out your no-nonsense approach and stick to your resolve. Pause signing paperwork until you get a second opinion.

Lucky numbers 40, 44, 45

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Focusing yourself makes for magic. Before bouncing into a gym, applying for an online course, or joining the family reunion chat, Gemini, flip into your mindful state. Bless your boss’ heart re work demands and duties.

Lucky numbers 6, 17, 22

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Are you flipping into melodramatic mode, Cancer? Don’t stress. A new situation or ongoing relationship might feel more arduous than it actually is. A newcomer’s sense of humour has you at hello.

Lucky numbers 33, 39, 41

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Look at how far you’ve come. Regardless of what others say, Leo, where you are heading financially or career-wise is on point. Going deeper with your significant other, date, or certain relative frees you emotionally.

Lucky numbers 5, 7, 2

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

Searching for a valued home, ideal location, or best school? Avoid nit-picking elements you can’t change as you’re being shown the cream of the crop. A family member or friend’s disappointment is a blessing in disguise.

Lucky numbers 20, 25, 30

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Cutting corners, distributing randomly, or sharing half-heartedly results in an imbalanced conclusion. A newbie’s attention, local’s actions or co-worker’s appreciation on Monday makes you feel special.

Lucky numbers 2, 8, 28

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

You’re usually the super-glue that holds your family, household or workplace together, Scorpio, but things switch when you count on someone else to do the heavy lifting. Body language is an icebreaker during Saturday’s date.

Lucky numbers 1, 15, 35

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Being propelled by the truth makes revealing a co-worker’s intentions, spilling your partner’s plans or leaking a loved one’s activities awkward. Still can’t get over a romantic overture? Better get used to it.

Lucky numbers 4, 16, 31

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Not wanting to come across as insensitive or ungenerous? Why not pool the present purchase with relatives, colleagues or friends? Your due diligence pays off in an investment, housing situation or ride share program.

Lucky numbers 18, 29, 37

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Skip the ‘solo Aquarius’ habit and pour yourself into family activities, show up at that singles’ event or reintroduce yourself to group gatherings. A money motion, work-from-home offer or travel opportunity enhances goals.

Lucky numbers 10, 42, 43

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Your two-fold nature has you attracted to Thursday’s opportunities, Pisces, providing prospects to move one way then eventually go another. Don’t feel guilty about slowing the pace of a new connection.

Lucky numbers 9, 17, 19

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings