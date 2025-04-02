Advertisement

Aries

March 21 – April 20

Are you anticipating something or someone to show up with all the right features for your new life focus? Lock in Monday for a conversation or rendezvous to kick this off. A re-budgeting plan makes an exciting financial move doable.

Lucky numbers 12, 25, 32

Taurus

April 21 – May 21

Travel isn’t your natural go-to, Taurus, but when it’s for romantic reasons, aids financial flow or factors in fitness, try and hold you back! You’re on the short list of a work-from-home job opportunity or residential rental application.

Lucky numbers 40, 41, 45

Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Once you realise your new bar isn’t too high to reach, Gemini, be ready for an influx of compatible connections, upgraded offers, or suitable situations to appear. You’ve been seriously heard – and here comes the cash.

Lucky number 12, 27, 29

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Whether you approach a new home or work project from an old-school angle or with new-age slant, Cancer, the end result fills your heart with joy. Ditching a bad habit is your first step towards mightier monetary management.

Lucky numbers 16, 33, 44

Leo

July 24 – August 23

Are you sensing that someone has sussed out the reason behind your recent actions? This can only be a positive thing, Leo, as with their support it’s job done before Wednesday. Fast-track a down-size, adoption or introduction.

Lucky numbers 20, 35, 39

Virgo

August 24 – September 23

A monetary opportunity could ultimately put that extended holiday on your map, make a meal of your mortgage, or muster up loved ones to join in. Your significant person or bestie presents you with a delightfully unexpected treat.

Lucky numbers 1, 17, 22

Libra

September 24 – October 23

Feeling taken aback by the high price needed to pay for an apartment, car or relationship? Refuse to go there, Libra, as a less expensive model is coming your way soon. A huge tick for a health test or strength session.

Lucky numbers 3, 5, 19

Scorpio

October 24 – November 22

How simply stylish! Seemingly shrinking into your shell when your feelings become apparent, Scorpio, sets the scene for your partner or date to take the lead. A family member has success written all over their face.

Lucky numbers 6, 7, 8

Sagittarius

November 23 – December 21

Without giving it a second thought, Sagittarius, bump up something that’s beneficial to your mindset, physical health or financial security. Listen to your inner voice when on a first date, reconnecting with an ex or partaking in a proposal.

Lucky numbers 24, 34, 38

Capricorn

December 22 – January 20

Doing things in a calculated way is your go-to, Capricorn, but if an income upgrade, home improvement, or healthier love-life tops your to-do list, consider a more flexible attitude. A morning commute flashes ‘fun times ahead’.

Lucky numbers 2, 14, 26

Aquarius

January 21 – February 19

Once you melt those frozen feelings for someone who deserves a second (or third?) chance, it’s game-on for a reconnection you didn’t know you missed. You’re entrenched in a forward-thinking family or finance conference.

Lucky numbers 9, 18, 36

Pisces

February 20 – March 20

Proud you allowed things to progress at their own pace with a renewed relationship, house renovation, or financial rebuild? You will be, Pisces, once you get Thursday’s message. Skipping comfort food is a solution to that outfit.

Lucky numbers 12, 42, 43

See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings

