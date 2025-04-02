Aries
March 21 – April 20
Are you anticipating something or someone to show up with all the right features for your new life focus? Lock in Monday for a conversation or rendezvous to kick this off. A re-budgeting plan makes an exciting financial move doable.
Lucky numbers 12, 25, 32
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Travel isn’t your natural go-to, Taurus, but when it’s for romantic reasons, aids financial flow or factors in fitness, try and hold you back! You’re on the short list of a work-from-home job opportunity or residential rental application.
Lucky numbers 40, 41, 45
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Once you realise your new bar isn’t too high to reach, Gemini, be ready for an influx of compatible connections, upgraded offers, or suitable situations to appear. You’ve been seriously heard – and here comes the cash.
Lucky number 12, 27, 29
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Whether you approach a new home or work project from an old-school angle or with new-age slant, Cancer, the end result fills your heart with joy. Ditching a bad habit is your first step towards mightier monetary management.
Lucky numbers 16, 33, 44
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Are you sensing that someone has sussed out the reason behind your recent actions? This can only be a positive thing, Leo, as with their support it’s job done before Wednesday. Fast-track a down-size, adoption or introduction.
Lucky numbers 20, 35, 39
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
A monetary opportunity could ultimately put that extended holiday on your map, make a meal of your mortgage, or muster up loved ones to join in. Your significant person or bestie presents you with a delightfully unexpected treat.
Lucky numbers 1, 17, 22
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Feeling taken aback by the high price needed to pay for an apartment, car or relationship? Refuse to go there, Libra, as a less expensive model is coming your way soon. A huge tick for a health test or strength session.
Lucky numbers 3, 5, 19
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
How simply stylish! Seemingly shrinking into your shell when your feelings become apparent, Scorpio, sets the scene for your partner or date to take the lead. A family member has success written all over their face.
Lucky numbers 6, 7, 8
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Without giving it a second thought, Sagittarius, bump up something that’s beneficial to your mindset, physical health or financial security. Listen to your inner voice when on a first date, reconnecting with an ex or partaking in a proposal.
Lucky numbers 24, 34, 38
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Doing things in a calculated way is your go-to, Capricorn, but if an income upgrade, home improvement, or healthier love-life tops your to-do list, consider a more flexible attitude. A morning commute flashes ‘fun times ahead’.
Lucky numbers 2, 14, 26
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Once you melt those frozen feelings for someone who deserves a second (or third?) chance, it’s game-on for a reconnection you didn’t know you missed. You’re entrenched in a forward-thinking family or finance conference.
Lucky numbers 9, 18, 36
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Proud you allowed things to progress at their own pace with a renewed relationship, house renovation, or financial rebuild? You will be, Pisces, once you get Thursday’s message. Skipping comfort food is a solution to that outfit.
Lucky numbers 12, 42, 43
