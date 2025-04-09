Aries
March 21 – April 20
Rely on your quick actions to ramp up your revenue through reigniting a money-making project, selling ill-fitting online purchases, or joining an investment scheme. Why not explore alternative birth control options or retirement villages?
Lucky numbers 3, 9, 21
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Your imagination comes out of the woodwork, Taurus, to create a stylish home project, take a trip to the big smoke or make a second date everything you want. Rescheduling catch-up dates to suit others’ agendas works out well.
Lucky numbers 1, 13, 27
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Rewriting the narrative of something that’s affected your mindset, social life or love-life in the past, Gemini, almost instantly restores your confidence and self-esteem. Has it been hard to get back into gym mode? Take a plus-one.
Lucky number 16, 32, 45
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Your working world, personal life or household takes on a wonderful new slant that promises a higher pay-package, uplifting activity or some overdue up-sizing. Feeling a sense of destiny with a formal introduction or online connection?
Lucky numbers 4, 11, 34
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Elements of your world are illuminated during a work conference, family meeting or quality catch-up, Leo, making a seemingly hard decision easy-peasy. Love heats up on Friday when you set eyes on your dolled-up date.
Lucky numbers 26, 33, 39
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
A platonic connection may adopt a more flirtatious vibe, Virgo, but is this a risk you’re willing to take? Contentedly coupled-up? Here comes the bridal party, ramped up romance or a tree-change. Good news on a health matter.
Lucky numbers 14, 20, 32
Libra
September 24 – October 23
Let those creative cognitive cogs speed up, Libra, if you intend to make the short list with a box-ticking job, become the leader of your social pack, or have a newcomer notice you. A younger relative’s gesture holds plenty of weight.
Lucky numbers 30, 42, 44
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Are you free finally to action future plans? Thanks to budget shifts, a lump-sum payment or super cash-builder, say farewell to a frustrating financial dead end. Use your inbuilt insight to impress your new boss or a swaggering newbie.
Lucky numbers 17, 19, 22
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
Don’t be disheartened if a joint venture, cash-flow enterprise or legal situation suddenly stalls. It’s the downtime you need to get things in order. The love of your life could be at the drive-through, cinema or supermarket.
Lucky numbers 8, 15, 35
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Once you put those savvy study plans, office systems or that travel itinerary in place, Capricorn, it’s game on for less burnout and more personal satisfaction. The culture of a school, work zone or community project is inspiring.
Lucky numbers 16, 28, 31
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Having done the self-work and due diligence, Aquarius, you can now expect no less than both health and wealth to be showing off their magic. Has a loved one had a super-sized personality shift? Maybe it’s for the better.
Lucky numbers 2, 16, 41
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Providing you ramp up your love game by Sunday, Pisces, you have your partner or romance target’s attention hook, line and sinker. Another manifesting fantasy shows up as a foot in the door of your dream job or family business.
Lucky numbers 10, 29, 36
See www.krisfontaine.com. au for more, including email readings