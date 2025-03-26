Aries
March 21 – April 20
Once you cancel distractions, reschedule with someone who could be your forever person, or rekindle the spark with your partner, Aries, you’re in the right lane. Meeting a new family member in the middle gets you what you want.
Lucky numbers 11, 13, 24
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
Like the number-crunching sign you are, Taurus, you’re across all details of an investment, property deposit or payment proposal. Taking a plus-one makes a family celebration or work function unexpectedly interesting.
Lucky numbers 7, 9, 43
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Working through childish chinks in your love armour gets a big tick from your enduring partner or regular date, Gemini, not to mention the ravishing rewards you receive as a result. Give that podcast or album another listen.
Lucky number 18, 32, 41
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Tears of happiness, Cancer. You become typically emotional when a family member, co-worker or partner expresses support for your plans or perspective. Those strange noises or flashing lights could be heavenly connections.
Lucky numbers 27, 30, 33
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Starving for more creative projects to get your teeth into? Lock in Tuesday, Leo, when putting your bright paints to good use or zhooshing up a tired wardrobe spells dollars. Have you tried a proven approach to a body issue?.
Lucky numbers 1, 8, 10
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
When an acquaintance or friend points out what could fulfil you forever, or bring your bank balance back to booming, Virgo, listen carefully and then take action. Pack lightly for Saturday’s getaway – on all accounts.
Lucky numbers 6, 12, 40
Libra
September 24 – October 23
If you’re uncertain that a group investment, home project or family addition is the missing link to your new lifestyle, Libra, Monday confirms you’re on a road trip to happiness. A good read or pamper session is your ideal meditation.
Lucky numbers 2, 22, 44
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Out of sight and out of mind with those tedious tasks, Scorpio, while you concentrate on new challenges that could ultimately change your daily life for the better. A lingering love message requires a reply (ahem!).
Lucky numbers 3, 19, 23
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 21
You’ve done your homework on a piece of real estate, family inheritance, or birthing process, Sagittarius, so all should go to plan when the time comes. Why not ask an obvious admirer or timid teen to Sunday brunch?
Lucky numbers 14, 15, 40
Capricorn
December 22 – January 20
Back with the ex, loving the friend zone, or riding the dating circuit? Perfect excuse to jump on the self-pamper wagon. Following that 2024 fiscal fiasco, it’s a cash pile-on via a work bonus or benevolent bestie.
Lucky numbers 30, 26, 45
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
Courtesy of some serious probing, Aquarius, dollars with your name on them make flagging a short cruise, online course or family reunion easy-peasy. Your quirky humour helps keep those love cards close to your chest.
Lucky numbers 16, 17, 20
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Finally feeling comfortable in your own skin, Pisces? It’s time to take charge of your life by revamping those zones that could be your ticket to local fame or a firmer wallet. Pull out the patience card to fix that electronic device.
Lucky numbers 24, 28, 29
