Sharee Miller persuaded her lover to kill her husband

Sharee Miller’s husband Bruce bragged that he had the perfect wife

And when Bruce was shot dead, police thought it was a botched robbery

Then they got a call from a lawyer saying he had information

It revealed the shocking truth about Bruce Miller’s murder and Sharee’s web of lies fell apart

Sharee Miller appeared happily married, but she lived a double life.



Conducting countless affairs in online chat rooms, it seemed her thirst for attention from men was unquenchable.

In 1998, Sharee, 26, was a single mother of three when she’d met Bruce Miller, 47, a successful business owner.

She took a bookkeeping job at his company B&D Auto Salvage and, despite their 21-year age-gap, the pair became a couple, eloping four months after they met.

Smitten with Sharee, Bruce would brag to his family that she was ‘the perfect wife’, despite her penchant for overspending.

Bruce kept an eye on their finances on a home computer.



But Sharee discovered the device could be used for more than spreadsheets. With the world at her fingertips, she chatted to other men while Bruce was at work.

Using chat rooms, Sharee began living out sexual fantasies with strangers using at least two dozen aliases including lovemeslowly and sexykitten4onlyu.

In one of these chat rooms she met former police officer Jerry Cassaday.

The pair sent flirty messages back and forth, including intimate photographs of one another, before agreeing to meet in person, where they slept together.



Not wanting to get caught, Sharee went away under the guise of a work trip, as she also sold cosmetics.

From then on, Sharee travelled to see Jerry as often as possible, spinning her web of lies.

While honest about being married, Sharee told her lover that her husband physically and sexually abused her.

As their relationship deepened, Sharee told Jerry she was pregnant with his child and sent him pictures, including positive pregnancy tests and photos of her stomach.

Later, Sharee told Jerry that Bruce had found out about her pregnancy and beat her, causing her to lose the baby. She used make-up to send him ‘proof’ of her bruised stomach.

Ex-police officer Jerry Cassaday was Sharee’s lover Sharee sent a picture of her ‘bruised’ stomach to Jerry

Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

A few months later, Sharee told Jerry that she was pregnant again, this time with twins.

In truth, after her third child she’d had her tubes tied and wasn’t even able to conceive.

The next email Jerry received was supposedly from Bruce, saying he’d forced Sharee to abort the babies.



The loss pushed him to breaking point.



That’s when Sharee brought up the idea of killing Bruce to her lover.

Bruce, who had no clue about his wife’s double life, was found dead at his scrapyard on November 8, 1999.



He’d been shot in the neck and upper back.

Police initially treated the death as a robbery gone wrong, as Bruce’s wallet was missing.

When interviewed, Sharee pointed the finger at former co-worker John Hutchinson.

Sharee suggested there was still ‘bad blood’ between the men because she had slept with John before marrying Bruce.

Sharee had an alibi and, when John failed a polygraph test, police felt the case was nearly solved.



But then they got a call from a lawyer saying he might have some evidence.

In February 2000, Jerry Cassaday died by suicide.

After Bruce’s murder, Sharee had given Jerry the cold shoulder and began dating other men.

Jerry had quickly realised he’d been used.

Before he died, he left a note telling his lawyer to go to the police.



Under his bed, family members found a briefcase containing damning information, including printouts of racy messages between Jerry and Sharee and a computer hard drive with proof of the affair.

Investigators also found directions to the scrapyard and instructions from Sharee saying, Just do it and get the hell out of there.

Miller was arrested and, at her trial in December 2000, the prosecution argued she wanted Bruce killed to take his money.

A divorce would not have given her enough.

Sharee Miller was sentenced to life in prison for convincing her lover to kill her hubby Michigan Department of Corrections

On December 22, Sharee Miller was found guilty of second-degree murder as an aider and abettor and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.



In January 2001, Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Judith Fullerton sentenced Sharee Miller to life in prison.

After her case appeared on crime show Snapped, Miller found a fan in viewer Michael Denoyer.

The pair started out as penpals, before their relationship progressed, and they later got engaged.

In 2009, after concerns about the admissibility of Cassaday’s suicide note, Miller was released when a new trial was ordered.

Once out of jail, she dumped Michael.

She was sent back to prison three years later, her original sentence reinstated.

Sharee Miller continued to maintain her innocence, until 2016 when she wrote a letter to Judge Judith Fullerton.

I hurt a lot of people. I destroyed a lot of lives. It is time to end the lies and tell the truth, she penned.

In 2021 she appeared on TV show 20/20 and said she used sex as a weapon against men to keep control.

‘It was like a video game and each man, and each relationship, was another level to me and each level was harder,’ she said.

‘It was seeing how much I could get away with, how much I could make somebody believe.’

Sharee Miller, now 53, remains in prison.

